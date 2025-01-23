Earnings effect: KEI Industries shares rise 13% in two days, check price targets

Cable maker KEI Industries Ltd have surged over 13% in two sessions after the wire maker on Tuesday (January 21) reported its Q3 earnings. Profit climbed 9.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 164.8 crore against a net profit of Rs 150.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The stock surged 11% to Rs 4574.65 today against the previous close of Rs 4127.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 43,505 crore.

Systematix Research has assigned a price target of Rs 3,950 with a buy call.

"We maintain our earnings estimates and expect 19%/21%/22% CAGR in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY24-27E (FY19-24: 14%/14%/26% CAGR) with a healthy 20% RoCE and 26% RoIC in FY27E. We remain sanguine about KEII’s promising prospects and maintain BUY rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 4,943 (45x FY27E P/E). Strong growth prospect, OCFs (Rs 6bn+ annually) and return profile will keep investor’s interest high in KEII and should sustain its premium valuation," said the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 4780.

"We cut our FY25-27 EPS estimates by 6-7% as we factor in lower EPC revenue and reduced margin in the C&W/EPC segment. We estimate an EPS CAGR of 21% over FY25-27. We value KEII at 50x Dec’26E EPS to arrive at our revised TP of Rs 4,780 (against Rs 5,150 earlier). Reiterate BUY," said the brokerage.



Revenue from operations rose 19.8% to Rs 2,467.2 crore in the last quarter against Rs 2,059.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.



EBITDA climbed 12.3% to Rs 240.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal against Rs 214.4 crore in Q3 of FY24.



The board also approved the declaration of an interim dividend of Rs 4 (200%) per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25.

The record date for determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, has been fixed as Monday, January 27, 2025.

KEI Industries, KEI Industries shares, KEI Industries share price, KEI Industries stock, KEI Industries shares rise, KEI Industries news, KEI Industries share Price target, KEI Industries share in news