Q4 results dates: TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank to share quarterly earnings soon. Full details

March quarter results season will kick off in a week, with the IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services set to report its earnings on April 12, the first in Sensex and Nifty packs. Bengaluru-based Infosys will announce its March quarter results on April 13 while the Sashidhar Jagdishan-led HDFC Bank would declare its profits on April 15.

Brokerage Angel One would announce its results on April 17 and ICICI Lombard General Insurance on April 18. April 20 would see HCL Technologies and Cyient, two IT firms, reporting their quarterly results. The day would also see ICICI Prudential Life Insurance disclosing its quarterly results.

ICICI Bank's Q4 numbers would be out on April 22. Two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto will announce its quarterly numbers on April 25, along with Nestle India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Mahindra CIE Automotive and Nippon Life India Asset Management, to name a few.

In the case of IT firms, Emkay Global expects muted revenue growth in Q4, owing to slower decision making and increased cautiousness amid macro uncertainties and recent banking turmoil, weaker discretionary spending, and usual March quarter seasonality.

"We expect revenue growth of minus 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent CC QoQ for Tier-1 companies and minus 0.4 per cent to 4 per cent for mid-cap IT firms," Emkay said.

This brokerage expects Infosys to guide for 5-7 per cent CC YoY revenue growth and 21-23 per cent Ebit margin. For HCL Tech, it sees a guidance of 5-7 per cent CC revenue growth and 18-20 per cent Ebit margin for FY24.

For private lenders, Motilal Oswal Securities expects pre-provision operating profit growth of 26 per cent YoY (4.5 per cent QoQ) and PAT growth of 23 per cent YoY (5.6 per cent QoQ) in the march quarter.

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Poonawalla Fincorp and UTI Asset Management Company would announce results on April 26, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, Coforge and Mphasis on April 27 and Star Health and UltraTech Cement on April 28.

Dr Reddy's Labs (May 10), Asian Paints (May 11) and JSW Steel (May 19) are a few upcoming results.

A total of 48 BSE-listed companies have confirmed to declare their quarterly results dates this month while 30 others said they would disclose their quarterly results in May. More companies would be announcing dates for their March quarter results in coming days.

Also read: RIL, ITC, TCS, SBI, Infosys: How LIC's top 10 stock holdings fared in 2023 so far

Also read: YES Bank shares: Private lender's stock in focus after March quarter updates