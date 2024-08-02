RailTel shares in news today as net profit rises 25% in Q1

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India are in news today after the firm reported a 25.2% rise in Q1 net profit. RailTel reported a net profit of Rs 48.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter against Rs 38.39 crore in the June 2023 quarter. RailTel stock ended flat at Rs 495.90 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 500.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 15,915 crore.

The company's revenue from operations rose 19.4% to Rs 558.1 crore against Rs 467.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA climbed 14.8% to Rs 103.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal against Rs 90.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Total 3.59 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.90 crore in the previous session.

The multibagger stock has gained 40.52 per cent this year and risen 180.72% in a year. It fell to a 52-week low of Rs 163.20 on August 14, 2023 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 49.7, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor trading in the oversold zone. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. RailTel stock stands higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day and lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day moving averages.