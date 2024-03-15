RailTel shares in focus today on Rs 113-crore order win

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd are in news today after the railway firm said it has received a work order from Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) amounting to Rs 113.46 crore. It will establish IP-MPLS network connectivity in Odisha under OdishaNet Phase 1.0.

RailTel Corp shares closed 10% higher at Rs 339.20 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,886 crore. Total 6.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 22.06 crore.

Related Articles

The multibagger stock has lost 3.88 per cent this year and gained 222.74% in a year. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 96.20 on March 28, 2023.

Railtel shares hit a 52 week high of Rs 491.15 on February 28, 2024.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 37.7, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor trading in the oversold zone. The stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility during the period. RailTel stock stands higher than the 100 day, 150 day, 200 day and lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day moving averages.

“This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received the work order from Odisha Computer Application Centre (“OCAC”) amounting to Rs. 113.46 Crore (Including GST),” said the state owned firm.

About the company

RailTel Corporation is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.