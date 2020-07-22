Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked these stocks in June quarter; total holding stood at Rs 11,549 crore

During the April-June quarter when the domestic stock market was grappling with the impact of coronavirus pandemic, billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was busy picking up stake in the most unpopular, most battered stocks. The ace investor, who is referred as the 'Warren Buffett of India', acquired stake in some small cap stocks such as Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Autoline Industries, and Indian Hotels during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

As per the latest shareholding pattern available on the exchange, Jhunjhunwala hiked his holding in Rallis India, Federal Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services, NCC, Jubilant Life Sciences, Delta Corp and Firstsource Solutions (FSL), while cut his stake in Lupin and Agro Tech Foods.

His stake in 13 other companies, including Titan Company, Escorts, ION Exchange, Crisil, Fortis Healthcare and Orient Cement, Multi Commodity Stock Exchange of India, remained unchanged during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

According to corporate shareholdings filed for June 30, 2020, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 33 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 11,549.3 crore, showed data available on Trendlyne, a stock market investment platform. The net worth of Jhunjhunwala has increased by Rs 316.3 crore from Rs 11,233 crore at the end of March quarter.

Among the fresh portfolio, Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha each acquired 1.59 per cent stake or 25 lakh equity shares in Dishman Carbogen Amcis. Together, they hold a 3.18 per cent stake in the small cap company. The Big Bull also added Indian Hotels in his portfolio, acquiring 1.05 per cent stake or 1.25 crore shares in June quarter.

Interestingly, it was Autoline Industries, a specialist product development and engineering company, where Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made his highest fresh investment. He purchased 10.20 lakh equity shares or 3.77 stake in the company, while his wife Rekha picked 2.71 per cent or 7.31 lakh equity shares in the company. Together they hold 6.48 per cent shares in Autoline as on June 2020.

Meanwhile, Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, by 0.38 per cent during June quarter. He purchased an additional 7.25 lakh equity shares to raise his stake to 10.31 per cent during the April-June period. He holds shares in the Tata Group company through his two accounts -- Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (7.64 per cent) and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (2.67 per cent), the data of shareholding pattern on BSE showed.

Among others, he raised his stake in NCC by 1.23 per cent to 11.45 per cent in the April - June 2020 quarter. He increased his stake In Jubilant Life Sciences by 0.70 per cent to 5.11 per cent, Federal Bank by 0.10 per cent 3.18 per cent, Firstsource Solutions by 0.82 per cent to 2.88 per cent, Edelweiss Financial Services by 0.15 per cent to 1.19 per cent and Delta Corp by 0.06 per cent to 7.44 per cent.