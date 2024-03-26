RateGain Travel Technologies shares rise 3% after firm joins hands with Spanish company

scorecardresearch
RateGain Travel Technologies stock gained 2.97% to Rs 7878.15 against the previous close of Rs 764.65 on BSE. RateGain Travel Technologies market cap rose to Rs 9108.90 crore.

  • A total of 9936 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 77.41 lakh on BSE.
  • The stock has a one-year beta of 0.4, indicating very low volatility during the period.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd gained 3% today after the firm inked a strategic partnership with Madrid-based Summerwind GSA for airline representation. RateGain Travel Technologies stock gained 2.97% to Rs 7878.15 against the previous close of Rs 764.65 on BSE. RateGain Travel Technologies market cap rose to Rs 9108.90 crore.

RateGain Travel Technologies stock has gained 7.71 per cent since the beginning of this year and risen 136.13 per cent in one year.

A total of 9936 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 77.41 lakh on BSE.

The stock has a one-year beta of 0.4, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RateGain Travel Technologies stands at 47, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. RateGain Travel Technologies stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

The company's AI-powered pricing solution AirGain will collaborate with Summerwind's deep industry experience and global reach, it said. Summerwind can offer its airline clients access to AirGain's data and insights, giving them a competitive edge in the fast-paced aviation market.

This strategic agreement provides airlines with AI-powered tools to effectively navigate market trends and dynamically adjust to pricing fluctuations.

Last week, US-based Brightline Trains picked Rategain AirGain for advanced rail and airline pricing intelligence in the US rail market. Brightline will be able to access accurate and real-time competitive pricing insights due to the partnership, bolstering its position in the US rail sector, it added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 26, 2024, 4:02 PM IST
