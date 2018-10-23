This footwear stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 8 lakh in five years, do you own it?

The Relaxo Footwears stock has rewarded investors with handsome gains during the last five years. The Delhi-based firm is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and related products. The stock of the popular footwear firm has delivered 721.94% returns during the last five years.

Currently, the stock is trading at 735 level compared to 90.45 five years ago.

If you had invested Rs 1 lakh into the stock five years ago, the investment would be worth Rs 8.12 lakh today.

The company has witnessed a constant rise in its sales over the last five years. Sales rose to Rs 1,964 crore for fiscal ending March 2018 compared to Rs 1,212 crore for the fiscal ended March 2014.

Profit after tax too rose to Rs 161.07 crore for the last fiscal compared to Rs 65.64 crore for the fiscal ending March 2014.

Its book value too has risen during the last five years. For the last fiscal, the book value per share stood at 63.28 compared to 23.04 for the fiscal year ending March 2014.

Book value per share calculates the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders.

Secured loans of the firm fell to Rs 39.26 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 65.57 crore for the fiscal ending March 2014. The midcap stock has gained 43.65% during the last one year and 9.67% since the beginning of this year.

The company has listed competitors such as Bata India and VIP Industries.

The last bonus issue that Relaxo Footwears announced was in 2015 in the ratio of 1:1.The share has been quoting ex-bonus from July 1, 2015. The bonus issue was announced on May 11, 2015.

Earlier, on August 23, 2000, the company announced a bonus issue of 1:1 and the stock turned ex bonus on February 9, 2001.

Relaxo Footwears announced a stock split on July 27, 2013 from Rs 5 to Rs 1 and quoted an ex split basis from November 22, 2013.

Relaxo has brands such as Hawaii, Flite, Sparx, Schoolmate, Elena, Casualz and Bahamas. The firm has manufacturing facilities at Bahadurgarh in Haryana, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.