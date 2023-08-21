This Vijay Kedia stock hits upper circuit after Morgan Stanley Asia buys stake

Shares of Repro India Ltd were stuck in the upper circuit of 5% today after Morgan Stanley Asia bought stake in the print and publishing solutions provider. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte purchased 1.65 lakh shares (1.24 percent equity) of Repro India, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 800 per share. Ace investors Vijay Kedia and Ashish Kacholia held 6.84% stake (9.06 lakh shares) and 3.48% stake (4.60 lakh shares), respectively in the stock at the end of June 2023 quarter, BSE data show.

Subsequently, the Repro India stock opened higher at Rs 848.10 against the previous close of Rs 828.60 on BSE. Later, it was stuck in the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 870 on BSE.

Total 0.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.24 crore on BSE today. Market cap of Repro India rose to Rs 1152.67 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Repro India stock stands at 65.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Repro India shares have a beta of 0.5, indicating low volatility in a year. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 882.60 on August 18, 2023 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 338 on March 28, 2023.

In one year, the stock has gained 83.80% and risen 121.97% since the beginning of this year.

Repro India reported a 13% rise (year-on-year) in consolidated revenue to Rs 120 crore in the June quarter. The company’s digital business saw a 31 percent year-on-year growth in revenue (55% of the total revenue share). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 13 crore. EBITDA margin rose to 10.9% from 8.4% for the same period. Net profit zoomed 1,688% in Q1 to Rs 3.04 crore from Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

Repro India Limited is engaged in the business of providing print, content, and fulfillment solutions. The company prints magazines and other periodicals, maps, posters, books & brochures, etc. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from domestic operations within India.

