scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
RIIL shares soar 11% to trade near one-year high level; here's what analysts say

Feedback

RIIL shares soar 11% to trade near one-year high level; here's what analysts say

RIIL share price: The stock surged 10.71 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,598. At this price, it was just 0.37 per cent down from its one-year high of Rs 1,604, a level seen earlier this year on January 12. That said, the multibagger scrip has gained 121.02 per cent compared to its 52-week low value of Rs 723, hit on March 28, 2023.

RIIL share price: The counter was trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-, 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). RIIL share price: The counter was trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-, 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
SUMMARY
  • The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 65.04.
  • A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.
  • The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 116.61 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.46.

Shares of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) saw a strong upward move in Friday's trading session. The stock surged 10.71 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,598. At this price, it was just 0.37 per cent down from its one-year high of Rs 1,604, a level seen earlier this year on January 12. That said, the multibagger scrip has gained 121.02 per cent compared to its 52-week low value of Rs 723, hit on March 28, 2023.

Technical analysts largely suggested that the counter has immediate resistance around its one-year high level of Rs 1,604. And, a decisive closing above the mentioned resistance zone is required for further upside. On the other hand, near-term support will be at Rs 1,535.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The stock has witnessed a gradual rise in the last four months. Near-term barrier will be at Rs 1,605 and a decisive breach above this level can only trigger a fresh up move for next targets of Rs 1,700-1,820 in the coming days. Major support will be at Rs 1,360."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said, "Support will be at Rs 1,535 and resistance at Rs 1,604. A close above the said resistance level may trigger a further upside till Rs 1,650."

DRS Finvest founder Ravi Singh said, "Traders can expect a near-term target price of Rs 1,650. Keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,500."

The counter was trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-, 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 65.04. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 116.61 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.46. Earnings per share (EPS) came at 12.38 with a return on equity (RoE) of 4.68.

RIIL is a part of Reliance Industries. As of December 2023, promoters held 45.43 per cent stake in the company.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and that should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also read: Hot stocks on February 23: Indian Hotels, IREDA, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Data Patterns and more

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for February 23: Midhani, L&T and Nestle

Also read: 'Lack strong moat': 4 reasons why YES Bank shares got 'Sell' from Goldman Sachs

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 23, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Reliance Industries Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd