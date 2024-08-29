scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
RIL AGM 2024: Mukesh Ambani explains why direct employment numbers show slight dip in annual figures; stock up 3%

Feedback

RIL AGM 2024: Mukesh Ambani explains why direct employment numbers show slight dip in annual figures; stock up 3%

RIL AGM 2024: Just ahead of the AGM, RIL informed bourses that its board of directors would meet on September 5 to consider issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the equity shareholders of the company by capitalisation of reserves.

RIL AGM 2024: Mukesh Ambani highlighted Reliance floated the financial services business as a separate listed company last year. RIL AGM 2024: Mukesh Ambani highlighted Reliance floated the financial services business as a separate listed company last year.

Reliance Industries Ltd chairperson Mukesh D Ambani, while addressing RIL's 47th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, said the company continued to rank as India's best employer by several external agencies.

"Reliance continues to be amongst the largest employers in India. The nature of employment creation is changing globally, primarily due to technological interventions and flexible business models. Therefore, rather than just the traditional direct employment model, Reliance is embracing newer incentive-based engagement models. This helps the employees earn better and instils the spirit of enterprise in them. That is why the direct employment numbers show a slight dip in the annual figures," Ambani stated.

Related Articles

"Although, the total employment created by Reliance has gone up. We added 1.7 lakh new jobs last year. If we include both, the traditional and newer engagement models of our employment, our headcount today is nearly 6.5 lakh. Among all of Reliance's record achievements so far, this one will always hold a special place in my heart. Because employment creation for India's talented youth will always be our top national priority," he also said

Ambani highlighted Reliance floated the financial services business as a separate listed company last year which helped unlock significant value for investors. Today, Jio Financial Services Ltd is worth Rs 2.2 lakh crore in market capitalisation (m-cap), he added.

Just ahead of the AGM, RIL informed bourses that its board of directors would meet on September 5 to consider issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the equity shareholders of the company by capitalisation of reserves.

"A meeting of the Board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 5, 2024, to consider and recommend to the shareholders for their approval, issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the Equity Shareholders of the Company by capitalisation of reserves," RIL said in a BSE filing.

The RIL stock rose 2.63 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,074.80. With this, the stock is up 18 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Reliance Industries Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd