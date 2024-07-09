RIL, ITC, SBI, CIL & IRCTC: What Rudra Murthy BV of Vachana Investments says on these 5 stocks

Rudra Murthy BV, MD at Vachana Investments, on Tuesday, said he would be closely tracking Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares, given the recent outperformance. "The stock has given a breakout above Rs 3,000 after a long consolidation and is now decisively trading above the mentioned level. One can buy RIL shares for a trading target of Rs 3,250 with a stop loss of Rs 3,170," the market expert told Business Today TV. RIL shares were last seen trading 0.62 per cent lower at Rs 3,182.35.

He also liked ITC Ltd at the current market price. He has recommended a 'buy' call on ITC for a target of Rs 470, keeping stop loss at Rs 435. ITC was up 1.33 per cent at Rs 449.40.

From the PSU (public sector undertaking) space, Rudra Murthy said, "SBI still looks attractive at current levels. One can buy for a target price of Rs 1,000 with a strict stop loss of Rs 830." State Bank of India shares were up 0.44 per cent at Rs 860.

He also suggested Coal India Ltd (CIL) from the PSU segment. "The stock offers valuation comfort. The expected near-term target would be Rs 550, keeping a stop loss at the Rs 475-470 zone," the analyst said. Coal India was trading 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 495.

Rudra Murthy also liked Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) in the state-owned rail space. "To remain in PSUs, shift from defence and other railway pockets. One can still stay with PSUs but with a very stock-specific approach," he stated.

For IRCTC, the market veteran said the expected near-term target would be Rs 1,150 with a tight stop loss of Rs 990-1,000. IRCTC shares were down 1.17 per cent at Rs 1,033.30.