scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Rs 65,000 crore capex! JSW Steel shares jumped today. Key details

Feedback

Rs 65,000 crore capex! JSW Steel shares jumped today. Key details

The integrated manufacturing complex, once complete, would house integrated steel manufacturing unit, jetties, power plant and a cement unit. Following the development, the steel stock rose 1.5 per cent to hit a high of Rs 824.40 on BSE.

Rs 65,000 crore capex! JSW Steel shares jumped today. Key details Rs 65,000 crore capex! JSW Steel shares jumped today. Key details

Shares of JSW Steel Ltd gained over a per cent in Friday's trade as Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, laid the foundation stone for JSW Steel's greenfield integrated steel manufacturing complex at Paradip in Odisha. JSW Steel & JSW Group entities have proposed to invest around Rs 65,000 crore in order to establish the integrated complex in a phased manner.

The integrated manufacturing complex, once complete, would house integrated steel manufacturing unit, jetties, power plant and a cement unit. Following the development, the steel stock rose 1.5 per cent to hit a high of Rs 824.40 on BSE.

In a filing to BSE, JSW Steel said the greenfield integrated green steel complex will be set up at Dhinkia Nuagaon and Gadakujanga under Erasama Tehsil, Jagatsinghpur district. The Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) has handed over 2,958 acres of land to JSW for setting up the integrated manufacturing facility with 30 per cent of the total project land to be dedicated for preservation of forests and water bodies, it said.

"JSW Steel & JSW Group entities have envisaged an investment of approximately Rs. 65,000 crore, subject to necessary approvals, in order to establish this integrated complex in a phased manner. The ground-breaking ceremony hosted more than 30,000 people from neighboring villages, people’s representatives, technocrats, and industry experts," it said.

Also read: Hot stocks on February 16: NIIT, Gujarat Gas, IREDA, Data Patterns, SJVN and more

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for February 16: Tata Power, EIH and SJVN

Also read: Hey stock investor, concerned over market valuations? Don't worry, these 3 'Ms' will save you!

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 16, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
JSW Steel Ltd
JSW Steel Ltd