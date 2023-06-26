RTN Power, HCC shares rally up to 18% amid high volume; Adani Enterprises stock leads turnover chart

Shares of RattanIndia Power (RTN Power), HCC and SJVN surged up to 18 per cent in Monday's ttade amid strong volumes, while those of Adani Enterprises and Mazagaon Dock Builders gained amid high turnover on NSe, data showed.

RTN Power jumped 18.09 per cent to Rs 5.55, as 19,42,88,288 RTN Power shares worth Rs 103 crore changed hands on the penny stock counter. The stock rose as RattanIndia Power raised a loan of Rs 1,114 crore in a transaction led by Kotak Mahindra Bank. The thermal power company had earlier concluded a resolution with erstwhile lenders for 1,350 MW Amravati Thermal Power Plant in December 2019, whereby the loans from Indian banks and financial institutions were taken over by international financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and Varde Partners through Aditya Birla ARC along with 15 percent equity stake each to both sets of lenders (outgoing and incoming), RTN Power informed stock exchanges.

HCC jumped 5.04 per cent to Rs 20.85. HCC saw the second-highest volumes on NSE at 12,71,64,592 shares. A total of Rs 266 crore worth HCC shares changed hands so far.

Sulzon Energy (6,33,56,515 shares changing hands) and Vodafone Idea (5,83,61,123 shares chaning hands) were trading marginally higher. Reliance Power 3.39 per cent to Rs 14.25 amid high volumes. SJVN surged 6.60 per cent to Rs 42, as 3,77,55,634 shares SJVN changed hands.

Zomato, YES Bank, IDFC First Bank and Jaiprakash Power were among other stocks seeing high volumes.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Shree Cement and ICICI Securities on the other hand, saw huge turnover on NSE. Data showed Adani Enterprises topped the turnover chart with a turnover of Rs 1,488 crore on NSE. Reliance Industries saw a turnover of Rs 961 crore. Adani Enterprises rose 2.8 per cent while Reliance Industries was trading 0.8 per cent lower. Shree Cement's turnover stood at Rs 777 crore.

Shree Cement shares fell amid reports an income tax (I-T) evasion amounting to Rs 23,000 crore was found in searches at multiple company locations. The I-T department was conducting a survey action at five locations of the company in Rajasthan last week.

"We have gathered that a lot of negative information about the company and its officials is floating in certain sections of the media in connection with the above survey. We would like to clarify that the survey is still going on. The entire management team of the company is available and extending full cooperation to the officials. Any information circulating in the media otherwise is incorrect and has been published without seeking prior inputs from the company," Shree Cement said.

It was followed by ICICI Securities (Rs 734 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 727 crore), Hindustan Aeronautics (Rs 724 crore) and HDFC (Rs 693 crore).

Shares of ICICI Securities Ltd surged 15 per cent in Monday's trade after the domestic brokerage said its board would consider delisting its shares in a meeting on June 29, Thursday. The stock jumped 15.28 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 650 on BSE in early trade. Volumes on the counter jumped nearly 7 times to 2.14 lakh shares against a two-week average of 30,000 shares on BSE.

