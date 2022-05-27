Ruchi Soya stock rises 4% post Q4 earnings, 250% dividend announced

Ruchi Soya stock rose over 4 per cent today despite the firm reporting a 25.4 per cent fall in Q4 net profit. The stock gained 4.07 per cent to Rs 1139 against the previous close of Rs 1094 on BSE.

Standalone profit after tax (PAT) fell to Rs 234.43 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 314.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations climbed 37.72 per cent YoY to Rs 6,663.72 crore compared with Rs 4,838.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 418.55 crore, with EBITDA margin coming in at 6.27 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

The Baba Ramdev-led firm announced its maiden dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY22, on the face value of Rs 2. The 250 per cent dividend announced is the highest among peers.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2022, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of ?5.00 per equity share on 36,19,94,853 equity shares of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022," the company said.