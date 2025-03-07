RVNL shares in focus today on fresh order win 

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in news on Thursday after the state-owned firm said it has received a letter of acceptance from South Western Railway for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract valued at Rs 156.36 crore (including applicable taxes).

RVNL stock ended 0.37% higher at Rs 337.40 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 70,348 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 39.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.



The project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 2X25 KV overhead electrification (OHE) & power supply installation (PSI) system, along with electrical general services, engineering, and telecommunication works.

The contract covers the Rayadurga-Topavagada section of the TK-RDG railway line. The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.