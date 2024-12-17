scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
RVNL shares in news today on fresh order win 

Feedback

RVNL shares in news today on fresh order win 

RVNL shares climbed 0.84% to Rs 469.90 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 97,975 crore on BSE

Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in focus on Tuesday after the state-owned firm said it has received a letter of acceptance from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited from Rs 270 crore. RVNL shares climbed 0.84% to Rs 469.90 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 97,975 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

Related Articles

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 57.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"The order is for Construction of: (A) Elevated Metro Stations Seven Nos. in Reach 3A, Namely-(1) Hingna Mount View (2) Rajiv Nagar (3) Wanadongri (4) APMC (5) Raipur (6) Hingna Bus Station (7) Hingna, (B) Elevated Metro Stations Three Nos. in Reach 4A, Namely- (1) Pardi (2) Kapsi Khurd (3) Transport Nagar of NMRP Phase-2," said RVNL.

The order is to be executed in 30 months.

RVNL reported a 27.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its September 2024 quarter net profit. In the second quarter, profit came at Rs 286.88 crore as against Rs 394.26 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations slipped 1.21 per cent to Rs 4,854.95 crore from Rs 4,914.32 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On a sequential basis, RVNL's profit climbed 28.12 per cent and revenue rose 19.18 per cent in the July-September 2024 quarter. In Q2 FY25, tax expenses slipped 0.49 per cent (YoY) to Rs 4,731.52 crore but surged by 17.21 per cent QoQ.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 17, 2024, 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd