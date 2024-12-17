RVNL shares in news today on fresh order win 

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in focus on Tuesday after the state-owned firm said it has received a letter of acceptance from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited from Rs 270 crore. RVNL shares climbed 0.84% to Rs 469.90 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 97,975 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 57.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"The order is for Construction of: (A) Elevated Metro Stations Seven Nos. in Reach 3A, Namely-(1) Hingna Mount View (2) Rajiv Nagar (3) Wanadongri (4) APMC (5) Raipur (6) Hingna Bus Station (7) Hingna, (B) Elevated Metro Stations Three Nos. in Reach 4A, Namely- (1) Pardi (2) Kapsi Khurd (3) Transport Nagar of NMRP Phase-2," said RVNL.

The order is to be executed in 30 months.

RVNL reported a 27.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its September 2024 quarter net profit. In the second quarter, profit came at Rs 286.88 crore as against Rs 394.26 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations slipped 1.21 per cent to Rs 4,854.95 crore from Rs 4,914.32 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On a sequential basis, RVNL's profit climbed 28.12 per cent and revenue rose 19.18 per cent in the July-September 2024 quarter. In Q2 FY25, tax expenses slipped 0.49 per cent (YoY) to Rs 4,731.52 crore but surged by 17.21 per cent QoQ.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.