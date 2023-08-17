scorecardresearch
Sangani Hospitals makes a mild debut at D-st; stock lists at 10% premium at Rs 44

The initial public offering of Sangani Hospital was open for subscription between August 4 to August 8 as the company raised Rs 15.17 crore by selling shares in the range of Rs 37-40 apiece.

SUMMARY
  • Shares of Sangani Hospitals were listed at Rs 44 on NSE, a premium of 10%
  • The Rs 15.17 crore IPO of Sangani Hospitals was open between August 4-8.
  • The Gujarat based hospital chain sold its shares in the range of Rs 37-40.

Shares of Sangani Hospitals made a strong/muted debut at Dalal Street on Thursday as the stock was listed at Rs 44, a premium of 10 per cent, against its issue price of Rs 40, on the emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The initial public offering of Sangani Hospital was open for subscription between August 4 to August 8 as the company raised Rs 15.17 crore by selling 37.92 lakh fresh equity shares in the range of Rs 37-40 apiece. The lot size for the issue was fixed at 3,000 equity shares. Incorporated in 2021, Sangani Hospitals is a healthcare organization, operating in the Keshod and Veraval regions of Gujarat. Sangani Hospitals is a multi-specialty healthcare provider and other support services out of two hospitals, namely Sangani Hospital at Keshod, Junagadh, and Sangani Super Specialty Hospital, Veraval, Gujarat. The organization offers its specialty in a variety of departments and unit, including ENT department, OBST-gynec department, dialysis unit, orthopedic department, joint replacement, general surgery department, urosurgery, trauma unit, dental surgery department, physiotherapy unit, laparoscopic surgery, and more.

Unistone Capital was the sole manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services had been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Rikhav Securities acted as the book running lead managers to the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 17, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
