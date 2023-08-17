Sangani Hospitals makes a mild debut at D-st; stock lists at 10% premium at Rs 44

Shares of Sangani Hospitals made a strong/muted debut at Dalal Street on Thursday as the stock was listed at Rs 44, a premium of 10 per cent, against its issue price of Rs 40, on the emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).



The initial public offering of Sangani Hospital was open for subscription between August 4 to August 8 as the company raised Rs 15.17 crore by selling 37.92 lakh fresh equity shares in the range of Rs 37-40 apiece. The lot size for the issue was fixed at 3,000 equity shares.



Incorporated in 2021, Sangani Hospitals is a healthcare organization, operating in the Keshod and Veraval regions of Gujarat. Sangani Hospitals is a multi-specialty healthcare provider and other support services out of two hospitals, namely Sangani Hospital at Keshod, Junagadh, and Sangani Super Specialty Hospital, Veraval, Gujarat.



The organization offers its specialty in a variety of departments and unit, including ENT department, OBST-gynec department, dialysis unit, orthopedic department, joint replacement, general surgery department, urosurgery, trauma unit, dental surgery department, physiotherapy unit, laparoscopic surgery, and more.

Unistone Capital was the sole manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services had been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Rikhav Securities acted as the book running lead managers to the issue.

