Selan Exploration shares surge 20% post stellar Q1 earnings, check details

Shares of Selan Exploration Technology were stuck in the upper circuit on Thursday after the oil exploration firm reported a stellar set of earnings in the June 2024 quarter. Selan Exploration stock surged 20% to Rs 916.80, its record high against the previous close of Rs 764 on BSE. Market cap of Selan Exploration climbed to Rs 1393.54 crore.

Selan Exploration reported a 123% rise in revenue for the June 2024 quarter against Rs 29.16 crore profit in the June 2023 quarter. Net profit surged 261% to Rs 18.19 crore in Q1 against Rs 5.04 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

EPS climbed to Rs 11.97 per share in the June quarter against Rs 3.31 in the Q1 of previous fiscal.

EBITDA climbed 142.45% to Rs 35.52 crore in the June 2024 quarter against Rs 14.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total 0.68 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.09 crore on BSE.

Selan Exploration stock has a one-year beta of 1, signaling average volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Selan Exploration stood at 56.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Selan Exploration shares have rallied 141.45% in a year and risen 87% in 2024.

Selan Exploration Technology is engaged in the business of oil & gas exploration and production.