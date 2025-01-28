Select Tata stocks plunge up to 51% from 52-week highs amid market correction – do you own any?

The Indian stock market has witnessed significant corrections in recent months. Data available from ACE Equity shows that the Indian equity benchmark BSE Sensex, has slipped 12% from its 52-week high of 85,978, recorded on September 27, 2024, to its current level of 75,366 as of January 27, 2025.

On the other hand, select stocks from India’s largest conglomerate, the Tata Group, have declined by as much as 51% from their respective 52-week highs amid ongoing market volatility. This decline reflects broader market weakness and sectoral headwinds. Here is how the 24 listed Tata stocks have performed across various sectors.



IT Sector

Among Tata Group's IT stocks, Crown jewel of the Tata group and IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is down 11% from its 52-week high of Rs 4,586 to Rs 4,066. Meanwhile, Tata Elxsi and Tata Technologies have registered sharper declines of 32% and 36%, respectively.

Automobile & Ancillaries

Tata Motors has dropped 40% from its peak of Rs 1,179 to Rs 713, reflecting sectoral challenges. Automobile Stampings and Assemblies (-49%) and Automobile Corporation of Goa (-51%) have been the worst performers in this segment.

Hospitality Sector

Tata Group’s hospitality stocks have also suffered declines, with Benares Hotels (-8%), The Indian Hotels Company (-15%), and Oriental Hotels (-22%) all seeing corrections from their 52-week highs.

Consumer durables and Retailing

Voltas, a key player in consumer durables, has fallen 27%, while Nelco is down 33%. In retailing, Trent has witnessed a sharp decline of 35% from its 52-week high of Rs 8,346 to Rs 5,412.

Capital Goods and Chemicals

The capital goods sector has taken a hit, with Artson (-19%), TRF (-42%), and Tata Investment Corporation (-39%) posting significant declines. Tata Chemicals (-30%) and Rallis India (-38%) have also faced downturns.

Telecom and Power

Tata’s telecom stocks have faced sharp declines, with Tata Communications falling 28%, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) dropping 38%, and Tejas Networks down 40%. Meanwhile, Tata Power has declined 29% from its 52-week high of Rs 495.