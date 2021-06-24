Shyam Metalics stock lists at 20% premium to issue price

Shyam Metalics share made its market debut at a premium of 20% above IPO issue price today. Share of Shyam Metalics opened at Rs 367,19.93% higher on BSE against issue price of Rs 303-306. Later, the share hit intra day high of Rs 399.10, gaining 30.42% against the IPO issue price.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9,764.49 crore on BSE. Total 14.05 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 54.06 crore on BSE.

At 11:03 am, the share was trading 5.29% or Rs 19.40 higher at Rs 386 against listing price on BSE.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Metalics and Energy was subscribed 121.43 times against the 2.10 crore shares available during the issue.

Shyam Metalics IPO received bids of over 256.11 crore (2,56,11,20,545) shares against the total issue size of 2.10 crore (2,10,90,890) shares.

The IPO was held from June 14-16, 2021.

The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 155.71 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 339.98 times.

Retail individual investors (RIIs) applied for 11.64 times their allocated portion. Shares for the employees segment were subscribed 1.55 times.