Rs 3.8 to Rs 30: This penny stock gave nearly 700% returns in a year

Shares of Sindhu Trade Links have delivered stellar returns to investors in the last one year. Sindhu Trade Links shares closed at Rs 3.8 on August 30, 2021 against Rs 30.30 on August 30, 2022 (today), translating into gains of 697 per cent during the period. In comparison, Sensex gained 2.74 per cent during the period.

An investment of Rs 1 lakh one year ago in the shares of Sindhu Trade Links would have grown to Rs 7,97,368 today. The stock closed at Rs 29.95 in the previous session. At 10:20 am, the Sindhu Trade Links stock traded 1.17 percent higher on BSE. However, it has lost 9.51 per cent in the last five days.

A total of 9,753 shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.90 lakh on the BSE. The market cap of Sindhu Trade Links stood at Rs 4,672 crore on BSE. Sindhu Trade Links stock is trading lower than 5- day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has gained 22 percent this year and risen 834 percent in three years.

Before dealing in the stock, one should note that it has been included in Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) LT stage 4 on BSE. This means that the settlement of this security will be on a gross basis with a 100 per cent margin on all clients and a 5 per cent price band.

Shares that are currently under surveillance due to the abnormal price variation, volatility and volume variation etc are included in the ASM list.

Shareholding Pattern

In Q1 of the current fiscal, public shareholders held a 25.03 per cent stake or 14,762 shares in the firm. 34 promoters held 74.97 per cent stake or 115.59 crore shares in the last quarter. 14,576 public shareholders held 1.54 crore shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 1 per cent with an individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh.

87 public shareholders held 20.67 crore shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 13.41 per cent with an individual share capital of over Rs 2 lakh.

Earnings Show

On a quarterly basis, the firm's net profit rose 126 per cent to Rs 5.45 crore in the June 2022 quarter against a loss of Rs 20.75 crore crore in the June quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales grew 12 per cent at Rs 245.50 crore in Q1 of this fiscal against Rs 219.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit grew 117 percent from a loss of Rs 32 cr in the March 2022 quarter.

However, sales fell 20.44 per cent from Rs 308.58 crore in the Q4 of previous fiscal.

About the Company

Sindhu Trade Links Limited is primarily engaged in the activities of transportation, loading and mining services and trading of spares, fuel, and high-speed diesel (HSD). The company's segments include transportation and logistics, oil, lubricants, spares and finance and investment, and power generation. The company's subsidiaries include Hari Bhoomi Communications Private Limited, Indus Automotives Private Limited, Sudha Bio Power Private Limited and Param Mitra Resources.

(Disclaimer: This article is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a stock recommendation. Pls consult your financial advisor or an independent financial planner before taking any position in the stock.)

