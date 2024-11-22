scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
SJVN shares rise 5% in early deals, here's why 

Feedback

SJVN shares rise 5% in early deals, here's why 

SJVN stock rose 5.02% to Rs 108.70 in the current session on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 42,422 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SJVN shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages. SJVN shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of SJVN Ltd rose over 5% in early deals today after the company said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Department, Government of Rajasthan to spearhead the development of renewable energy in the state. SJVN stock rose 5.02% to Rs 108.70 in the current session on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 42,422 crore. A total of 2.55 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.73 crore on BSE.

SJVN shares have a beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility in a year. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 80.17 on November 24, 2023 and a 52-week high of Rs 170.45 on February 5, 2024.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 33.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. SJVN shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages.   

The multibagger stock has gained 194% in two years and risen 33.35% in a year.

In five years, the stock has risen 338.34%.

Under the MoU, SJVN would develop 5 GW Pumped Storage Projects and 2 GW Floating Solar Projects in Rajasthan. Both the parties have agreed to collaborate for development of renewable energy on long term basis. 

SJVN Limited is engaged in the business of generation of electricity and the tariff for power generation. The company manufactures and provides three key products and services: generation of electricity (hydro, wind and solar), consultancy and transmission. Its businesses include thermal power, hydro power, wind power, solar power, power transmission, consultancy and power trading.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 22, 2024, 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement