scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Sobha shares in news after Q1 net profit falls 50%

Feedback

Sobha shares in news after Q1 net profit falls 50%

Sobha shares closed 1.32% lower at Rs 1693.45 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 1716.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 18,112 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Profit fell to Rs 6.06 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 12.05 crore year ago. Profit fell to Rs 6.06 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 12.05 crore year ago.

Shares of real estate player Sobha Ltd are in news today after the firm reported a 50% fall in net profit for the June 2024 quarter. Profit fell to Rs 6.06 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 12.05 crore year ago. The company posted a revenue of Rs 669 crore in Q1 from Rs 901 crore in Q1 of FY24.

Sobha shares closed 1.32% lower at Rs 1693.45 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 1716.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 18,112 crore. Total 0.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.38 crore on BSE today. 

Collections from homebuyers climbed 14 percent to Rs 1,546 crore. Quarterly sales rose 28% year on year to Rs 1,874 crore. Sobha said. "Gurgaon contributed 45.5 percent to the total sales value, followed by Bangalore contributing 33.5 percent to the total sales value in Q1-25. Kerala saw year-on-year growth of 5.8 percent," it added.

The average price realization stood at Rs 15,941 per sq ft. The company sold 562 units with a total saleable area of 1.17 million sq ft across all regions in Q1 FY25. Sobha launched four new residential projects with a total saleable area of 3.04 million sq ft.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 09, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement