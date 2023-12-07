scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

SpiceJet shares hit 52-week high as board to consider fund raising on December 11

SpiceJet shares zoomed 20% to Rs 52.29 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 43.58 on BSE. The aviation stock opened higher at Rs 45 today.

The market cap of SpiceJet rose to Rs 3,577 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 22.65 on May 23, 2023
Shares of airline SpiceJet Ltd surged 20% to a fresh 52-week high today after the airline said its board would meet on December 11 to consider options to raise fresh capital. SpiceJet shares zoomed 20% to Rs 52.29 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 43.58 on BSE. The aviation stock opened higher at Rs 45 today. A total of 310.57 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 154.95 crore on BSE. The market cap of SpiceJet rose to Rs 3,577 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 22.65 on May 23, 2023.

The stock has gained 34.25% since the beginning of this year and risen 26.75% in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of SpiceJet stands at 56.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. The stock has a beta of 0.2, indicating low volatility in a year.

The options to raise fresh capital could include the issue of equity shares and / or convertible securities on a preferential basis, the airline said adding that the proposals considered will be subject to approval of the company's shareholders and appropriate regulatory approvals as required.

In a separate communication to bourses, the airline said its board would meet on December 11 , 2023 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended September 3.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 07, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
