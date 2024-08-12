scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Star Cement shares gain despite 67% fall in Q1 net profit

Feedback

Star Cement shares gain despite 67% fall in Q1 net profit

Star Cement shares gained 8% to Rs 215 against the previous close of Rs 199.15 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Star Cement stock clocked a turnover of Rs 2.75 crore after 1.44 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today. Star Cement stock clocked a turnover of Rs 2.75 crore after 1.44 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

Shares of Star Cement rose over 8% on Monday after the cement maker reported its Q1 earnings. Net profit declined 67% to Rs 31 crore in the June quarter against Rs 93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The stock gained 8% to Rs 215 against the previous close of Rs 199.15 on BSE. Revenue dropped 1% to Rs 751 crore in Q1 against Rs 760 crore in the June 2023 quarter. EBITDA fell 9% to Rs 117 crore in the last quarter against Rs 129 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, EBITDA margins fell to 15.6% in Q1 against 16.9% in the June 2023 quarter. 

Earnings per share in the June 2024 quarter stood at Rs 0.77 against Rs 2.31 in the June 2023 quarter. Star Cement stock climbed 8% to Rs 211.80 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 199.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8592.88 crore. 

Star Cement stock clocked a turnover of Rs 2.75 crore after 1.44 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

The stock is trading in a bullish zone, above its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. This also indicates there are more buyers than sellers for the stock in both short and long term.

The stock is trading in the neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, indicates its relative strength index (RSI). RSI of the cement stock stood at 34.5. A RSI of 70 and above indicates the stock is trading in the overbought zone.

Star Cement is an India-based cement company in North-Eastern India. The company is engaged in the manufacture of cement, cement clinker, and generation of pawer. It operates through segments: Cement and Power.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 12, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement