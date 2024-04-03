Stock in focus: L&T Finance Holdings records 33% growth in Q4 retail disbursements

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd will be in focus in Thursday’s trade after the firm said it clocked a 33% Y-o-Y growth in retail disbursements in the March 2024 quarter at Rs 15,030 crore (estimated). Retail disbursements in Q4 of FY23 stood at Rs 11,282 crore. On the other hand, retail disbursements rose 29% to Rs 54,253 crore (estimated) in FY24 against Rs 42,065 crore in FY23. Retail loan book too grew 31% to Rs 80,010 crore (estimated) on a Y-o-Y basis.

The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday.

L&T Finance Holdings shares ended 1.98% higher at Rs 170.05 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 166.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 42,324 crore.

The financial stock has gained 4% in 2024 and risen 103% in a year. A total of 1.84 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.10 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Systemically Important Non- Deposit Accepting Core Investment Company (NBFC-CIC). It is one of the leading Non-Banking Financial companies in India, with a strong presence across the lending business catering to the diverse financing needs of served and underserved customers. L&T Finance offers personal loans, two-wheeler loans, home loans, rural business loans, farm loans, and SME loans.