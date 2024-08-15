Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Independence Day

Indian equity benchmarks will remain closed on Thursday (August 15) to mark Independence Day, as per the BSE website. The equity segment, equity derivative segment and the SLB (Security Lending and Borrowing) segment will be closed. Currency Derivatives Segments will remain shut as well on account of Independence Day and Parsi New Year.

Commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts segments will be closed during both morning and evening trading sessions.

During the previous session on Wednesday, domestic benchmarks settled higher, led by gains in technology stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 150 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 79,106 and the broader NSE Nifty index climbed 5 points or 0.02 per cent to finish at 24,144.

Broader market (mid- and small-cap shares), however, ended lower as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.59 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 shed 0.64 per cent. India VIX, fear index, tanked 4.40 per cent to 15.44-level.

13 out of the 16 sectoral indices on NSE settled in the green. Sub-indices Nifty IT and Nifty Consumer outperformed the index by rising 1.58 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma saw a correction of 1.26 per cent and 0.81 per cent, each.

"Market snapped two session falls aided by positive cues from global markets. Although broader markets were subdued to weak, strong gains in IT stocks helped benchmark indices rebound," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

On BSE, frontline stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, M&M, SBI, ITC and Tata Motors were the major contributors to the rise. In addition, BSE 500 stocks such as Chennai Petroleum, Paytm, PB Fintech, Uno Minda, First Solutions, Mahindra Lifespace, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and Adani Energy Solutions zoomed up to 7.87 per cent.

On the flip side, Piramal Enterprises, HEG, NMDC, Mahindra Holidays, BEML, PNC Infra, GPPL, Suzlon Energy, BASF and Praj Industries fell up to 10.59 per cent.

Out of a total of 4,036 stocks that traded on BSE during the last trade, 2,485 settled with losses while 1,442 others ended higher. The remaining 109 stocks stayed unchanged.

The domestic bourses will reopen on August 16, 2024 (Friday).