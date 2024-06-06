Stocks in news: Adani Power, BHEL, Coforge, SignatureGlobal, Heritage Foods and Reliance Infra

Indian benchmark indices recovered sharply during the trading session on Wednesday after election jitters and managed to post big gains. BSE Sensex zoomed 2,303.19 points, or 3.20 per cent to settle at 74,382.24. NSE's Nifty50 index surged 735.85 points, or 3.36 per cent, to end the session at 22,620.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 06, 2024:



Adani Power: The Adani Group firm has been allotted 50 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 by Mirzapur Thermal Energy UP Private Limited on preferential basis. Post this, Adani Power will have a 99.8 percent stake in Mirzapur Thermal Energy.



Kalpataru Projects: The company's board will meet on June 10 to approve raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.



Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run power company received an order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Private Limited for a 2x800 MW thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh.



Coforge: The midcap IT player informed about the redemption of the listed, rated, redeemable, nonconvertible bonds of a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each and aggregating up to Rs 340 crore issued by the company.



SignatureGlobal India: The real estate firm has issued a corporate guarantee in favour of Vistra ITCL (India) on behalf of Gurugram Commercity Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.



Edelweiss Financial Services: A subsidiary of the financial firm, Edelweiss Rural and Corporate Services, received an assessment order and demand notice under Section 147 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. It also received a tax demand of Rs 1.21 crores on account of certain disallowances.



Heritage Foods: The Andhra Pradesh based food company launched a new range of pure ghee laddus under the brand name 'Truly Good'.



Aptech: The company received a contract under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to conduct computer-based tests.



Force Motors: The company's domestic sales increased 13.38 per cent YoY in May to 2,412 units. Exports fell 63.34 per cent to 180 units in May.



TCNS Clothing: About 99.9 per cent of shareholders of the company voted in favor of amalgamation of TCNS Clothing and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail limited.



Reliance Infrastructure: The infra company's incorporated a new subsidiary, Reliance Risee, will act as advisors and consultants for matters relating to engineering, technology. It will also deal in commodities and its derivatives.



Bharat Parenterals: The company will acquire additional around 99 lakh equity shares for Rs 64.90 per share of Innoxel Lifesciences, a Subsidiary company of the company on a preferential basis.



KP Green Engineering: The company has confirmed new orders from multiple clients amounting to Rs 351.35 crores.