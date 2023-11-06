Stocks in news: Delhivery, Vedanta, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Zomato and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Friday. Sensex rose 283 points to end the session at 64,363 and Nifty gained 97 points to settle at 19,230.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

State Bank of India

The bank logged a 8 percent on-year growth in standalone profit to Rs 14,330 crore amid lower provisions and higher other income. Net interest income rose 12.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 39,500 crore during the quarter.

Bank of Baroda

The public sector lender has logged a 28.4 percent on-year growth in standalone net profit at Rs 4,253 crore in the last quarter despite a spike in provisions, driven by healthy other income and pre-provision operating profit. Net interest income grew 6.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,831 crore in Q2.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech reported a consolidated loss of Rs 21.1 crore in the September 202 quarter compared to a loss of Rs 186.64 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue grew by 42 percent YoY to Rs 812 crore and core online revenue increased by 46 percent YoY to Rs 597 crore.

Earnings today

Divis Laboratories, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Adani Energy Solutions, Bajaj Electricals, Emami, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, NHPC, Sobha, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Varun Beverages will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on November 6.

Vedanta

Mining major Vedanta Ltd reported a net loss of Rs 1,783 crore in the quarter ended September The loss is against a profit of Rs 1,808 crore in the year-ago period and is primarily due to net tax expense on account of adoption of new tax rate. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 6.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38,945 crore.

Cello World: The shares of the consumer products company will list on the bourses on November 6. The IPO issue price was fixed at Rs 648 per share.

Delhivery

Delhivery’s net loss decreased by more than half to Rs 103 crore in Q2, While, revenue witnessed an 8 percent growth, reaching Rs 1,941.7 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation

The IndiGo airline’s operator reported a profit of Rs 188.9 crore for the quarter ended September FY24, against a loss of Rs 1,583.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased by 19.6 percent YoY to Rs 14,944 crore.

Bank of India

The public sector bank reported a 52% rise in profit to Rs 1,458 crore for the quarter ended September FY24, increasing by 52 percent over a year-ago period. Net interest income grew by 13 percent on-year to Rs 5,740 crore for the quarter, with deposits increasing 8.68 percent and advances rising 10 percent YoY.a

Also read: Mamaearth IPO allotment announced! Check Honasa Consumer's status, latest GMP & listing date

Also read: GIFT Nifty up 28 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement, Q2 earnings & more