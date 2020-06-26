Stocks in news: IRCTC, HAL, Ashok Leyland, CONCOR, Apollo Hospitals, Glenmark Pharma and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are IRCTC, Oil India, Vadilal, ITC, ITI, HUDCO, Glenmark Pharma, Apollo Micro Systems, HT Media and Century Ply among others.

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

On Thursday, Sensex closed 26 points lower at 34,842 and Nifty fell 16 points to 10,288.

Indian rupee ended stronger at 75.67 per dollar against the earlier close of 75.72 per dollar on Thursday.

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,050.61 crore, and DIIs sold Rs 255.59 crore worth in equities on Thursday.

Vedanta: The company has received shareholders approval to delist shares from BSE & NSE & withdrawal of 'Permitted to Trade' status on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited ("MSE").

Ashok Leyland: Company reported a net loss of Rs 57 crore in Q4FY20 against profit of Rs 652.99 crore in Q4 FY19. Company's revenue saw a dip of 56.6% on a YoY basis to Rs 3,838.46 crore in Q4 FY20 against Rs 8,845 crore in Q4 FY19.

CONCOR: Company reported 12.8% fall in net profit to Rs 311 crore in Q4FY20 against profit of Rs 357 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue fell 14% on a YoY basis to Rs 1,584 crore in Q4 FY20 against Rs 1,848 crore in Q4 FY19.

Apollo Hospitals: Company reported a rise in net profit to Rs 219 crore in Q4FY20 against profit of Rs 72 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue climbed 17% on a YoY basis to Rs 2,922 crore in Q4 FY20 against Rs 2,499 crore in Q4 FY19.

Endurance Tech: Company reported a 28% fall in net profit to Rs 106 crore in Q4FY20 against profit of Rs 148 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue dipped 16% on a YoY basis to Rs 1,596 crore in Q4 FY20 against Rs 1,900 crore in Q4 FY19.

Taj GVK Hotels: Company reported 59% fall in net profit to Rs 4.1 crore in Q4FY20 against profit of Rs 10.1 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue fell 12% on a YoY basis to Rs 76 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 87 crore in Q4 FY19.

Prince Pipes: Company reported 6.7% fall in net profit to Rs 28 crore in Q4FY20 against profit of Rs 30 crore in Q4 FY19. Company's revenue saw a fall of 13% on a YoY basis to Rs 431 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 499 crore in Q4 FY19.

Share Market Live: Sensex opens 300 points higher, Nifty at 10,362; IndusInd Bank, ITC, Infosys top Sensex gainers

J.B. Chemicals & Pharma: Company reported 6.8% rise in net profit to Rs 50 crore in Q4FY20 against profit of Rs 46.8 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue rose 5.9% on a YoY basis to Rs 443 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 418 crore in Q4 FY19.

HAL: Company reported 0.9% rise in net profit to Rs 1,250 crore in Q4FY20 against profit of Rs 1,239 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue climbed 1.7% on a YoY basis to Rs 10,323 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 10,513 crore in Q4 FY19.

Star Cement: Company reported 4.4% fall in net profit to Rs 85 crore in Q4FY20 against profit of Rs 89.77 crore in Q4 FY19. Company's revenue saw a rise of 2.8% on a YoY basis to Rs 549 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 534 crore in Q4 FY19.

Earnings Today: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Oil India, Vadilal, ITC, ITI, HUDCO, Glenmark Pharma, Apollo Micro Systems, HT Media, Century Ply, Apex Frozen Foods, Coal India, Eris Lifesciences, Emami, Sterling Tools and TVS Srichakra among others will report their Q4 results today.

Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 26 points lower, Nifty at 10,288; Hindalco, Asian Paints top losers

This Tata Group stock has tripled in 3 months, did you miss the rally?

Market overvalued? Consider Shiller's cyclically adjusted PE, not regular PE, to find out