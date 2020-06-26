Share market live: Sensex opens 300 points higher, Nifty at 10,362; IndusInd Bank, ITC, Infosys top Sensex gainers

Sensex and Nifty opened higher today amid higher Asian markets. While Sensex opened 300 points higher at 35,151, Nifty gained 77 points to 10,362. On Thursday, Sensex closed 26 points lower at 34,842 and Nifty fell 16 points to 10,288.

Here's a look at share market updates today:

Stocks in news: IRCTC, HAL, Ashok Leyland, CONCOR, Apollo Hospitals, Glenmark Pharma and more

9: 57 am: IRCTC share slips 5.62% in early trade amid reports that Indian Railways has cancelled all regular trains till August 12, 2020. All special Rajdhani, mail and express trains will continue to operate. IRCTC share price fell to Rs 1,341 against previous close of Rs 1421. The stock opened higher at Rs 1346 on BSE.

9: 35 am: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 were trading in green.

9:30 am: IndusInd Bank, ITC, Infosys and ICICI Bank were top Sensex gainers rising up to 3%.

9: 28 am : Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, HUL, and NTPC were top Sensex losers falling up to 1.20% .

9: 25 am: Asian Markets

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday after US regulators removed some limits on banks' ability to make investments. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Sydney and Southeast Asia advanced while Hong Kong declined. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Wall Street closed higher after the Federal Reserve and other regulators announced they will ease rules that limit banks' ability to invest in hedge funds and some other areas.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1% to 22,488.95 while Seoul's Kospi gained 0.7% to 2,128.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4% to 24,671.06.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney added 1.1% to 5,879.50. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta also advanced.

9: 21 am : BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 108 points and 52 points respectively in early trade.

9: 20 am: Banking stocks led the gains with BSE bankex rising 169 points to 24,616. IT stocks too rose in early trade with BSE IT index climbing 159 points to 14,556.

9: 15 am : Sensex opens 300 points higher at 35,151, Nifty gains 77 points to 10,362

9: 10 am : On Thursday, Sensex closed 26 points lower at 34,842 and Nifty fell 16 points to 10,288.

9: 09 am : Rupee ended stronger at 75.67 per dollar against the earlier close of 75.72 per dollar on Thursday.

9:05 am : On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,050.61 crore, and DIIs sold Rs 255.59 crore worth in equities on Thursday.

