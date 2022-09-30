Stocks in news: Hero MotoCorp, PNB, Adani Power, ICICI Prudential and more 

The Indian market ended lower for the seventh straight session on Thursday amid weak global cues and continuous foreign fund outflows. Sensex fell 188 points to end at 56,409. The global weakness trimmed gains on Indian indices in the afternoon session with Nifty closing 40 points lower at 16,818. Asian Paints,Tech Mahindra, Titan, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.55 per cent. ITC, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.51 per cent.

Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower, RBI policy outcome in focus

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major said it would invest $60 million (Rs 490 crore) in US-based Zero motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles. It said it is finalising a collaboration agreement with the California (US)-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group's port firm said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Aviation Fuels (AAFL) conduct the business of sourcing, transporting, supplying and trading of aviation related fuels. APSEZ said that AAFL will commence its business operations in due course.

Indian Oil Corporation: The state-owned oil firm has floated a wholly owned subsidiary to carry out finance activities such as fund pooling and treasury operations. Its board has accorded approval for formation of the subsidiary - Finance Company and opening its office in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gift City in Gandhinagar.

Adani Green Energy: The renewable energy firm said it has commissioned the world's largest wind-solar power plant of 600 MW capacity in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The plant has a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.69/kwh for 25 years.

Lupin: The pharma company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Mirabegron extended-release tablets, to market in the US Mirabegron is a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq extended-release tablets of Astellas Pharma Global Development.

Adani Power: Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India has cleared the acquisition of 100 per cent equity of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power. The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the 100 per cent of the share capital and economic rights of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power.

Punjab National Bank: The lender has decided to sell its stake in Asset Reconstruction Company (ARCIL) at an agreed price. Its shareholding in ARCIL is 10.01 per cent as of now.

Varroc Engineering: The auto component group said it has appointed K Mahendra Kumar as the group's chief financial officer. He joins Varroc Group from Tube Investments of India where he was an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for over five years.

ICICI Prudential: The GST Intelligence, a law enforcement agency, has detected tax evasion of Rs 824 crore by 15 insurance companies, multiple intermediary marketing companies, multiple Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), and banks. They are accused of availing of input tax credit (ITC), without the underlying supply of goods and services. The probe started after specific information against ICICI Prudential Insurance regarding availing of ineligible credit, sources in the DGGI (Directorate General of GST Intelligence) said on Thursday.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The realty company said the board of directors have cleared the consolidation of the partnership interest of the company in Ahmedabad East Infrastructure LLP (AEI LLP) from 51.43 per cent to 55.24 per cent and profit sharing in AEI LLP from 94.2 per cent to 98 per cent upon acquisition of entire partnership.