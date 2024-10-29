Stocks in news: Infosys, Airtel, Suzlon, Federal Bank, Tata Tech, JSW Infra & Tata Power

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains on Monday following a strong rebound on the back of positive banking sector and positive global cues. BSE Sensex soared 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent, to end at 80,005.04. NSE's Nifty50 advanced 158.35 points, or 0.65 per cent, to close at 24,339.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, October 29, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Infosys and Route Mobile will trade ex-split today, while Quasar India will trade ex-split today.



Q2 results today: Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Cipla, Canara Bank, Marico, Prestige Estate Projects, SBI Cards, Voltas, Hitachi Energy India, Container Corporation of India, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Honeywell Automation, HUDCO, APL Apollo Tubes, Apar Industries, Star Health and more will announce their results for the September 2024 quarter later today.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom major reported a 168 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 to Rs 3,593 crore. ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 233 as compared to Rs 203 in Q2FY24, rising 15 per cent YoY. The company's revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 41,473 crore, up 12 per cent YoY.



Infosys: The IT solutions company has completed the acquisition of Blitz 24-893 SE, Germany, through its subsidiary, Infosys Singapore Pte.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has launched Elobixibat, a drug to treat chronic constipation, in India. It will market Elobixibat under the brand name BixiBat.



Federal Bank: The Kochi-based private lender reported its Q2 earnings with a net profit rising 10.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,056.7 crore. Its net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 2,367.3 crore, up 15 per cent YoY. The gross NPA ratio improved marginally to 2.09 per cent, while net NPAs came in at 0.57 per cent for the reported quarter.



JSW Infrastructure: The infra player reported a 46 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 373.73 crore in the September quarter. Its total income rose to Rs 1,088.19 crore against Rs 895.48 crore in the year-ago period, rising 18 per cent YoY. During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 27.5 million tonnes, up 16 per cent YoY.



Tata Power: The Tata Group company has executed a share purchase agreement with Khorlochhu Hydro Power (KHPL) for the acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in KHPL for Rs 830 crore. The investment will be made in one or more tranches in the equity stake of KHPL.



Tata Technologies: The Tata Group's IT major reported a 2 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to Rs 157 crore. Revenue from operations in the reporting quarter increased 2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,296 crore. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 235 crore, up 10 per cent YoY, while Ebitda margins improved to 18.2 per cent.



Suzlon Energy: The wind energy player reported 96 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 201 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 due to record order wins and robust margins. Its revenue rose 48 per cent YoY to Rs 2,093 crore in Q2FY25, while the Ebitda rose 31 per cent to Rs 294 crore but Ebitda margin declined to 14.1 per cent.



Quess Corp: The business services provider reported a 6 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 32 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2024. The company's revenue from operations was up 9.1 per cent YoY to Rs 5,179.3 crore. Ebitda rose 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 195.5 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, with Ebitda margins coming at 3.8 per cent.



Indraprastha Gas: The city gas distribution player reported a 19.4 per cent YoY decline in standalone net profit at Rs 431 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024-25. Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,088 crore, gaining 7 per cent YoY. The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share.