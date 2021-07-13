Stocks in news : Reliance Industries, Future Retail, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's and more

Benchmark indices are likely to open higher today amid positive global cues. On Monday, Benchmark indices closed flat amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex ended 13.50 points lower at 52,372 and Nifty gained 2.80 points to 15,692.

Top loser on Sensex was Bharti Airtel, slipping around 1 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has invested Rs 1,00,000 in cash in 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of 'Reliance New Energy Solar' (RNESL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary. RNESL is incorporated to undertake activities related to solar energy.

Future Retail: Future Group's plea to lift the stay on the deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Retail and exclude its flagship listed company as a party to the dispute with Amazon was heard by a Singapore arbitration tribunal on Monday.

Telecom stocks: Reliance Jio added 4.8 million wireless users in April, while rival Bharti Airtel added 0.5 million. Vodafone Idea, however, lost 1.8 million users April, according to TRAI's data.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma firm said that India's full rollout of the Sputnik V covid-19 vaccine will have to be put on hold until the Russian producer provides equal quantities of its two differing doses. The company had received about 3 million first doses by 1 June and about 360,000 doses of the second earlier this month.

Sunteck Realty: The real estate company's pre-sales rose 74% year-on-year in Q1FY22 to Rs 176 crore, and collections grew 165% YoY to Rs 172 crore during the period.

FDC Ltd: The pharma company has launched oral suspension of Favipiravir to cure mild to moderate cases of covid-19. This prescription-only Favenza oral suspension is currently available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across India.

NMDC: The state-owned firm said it has reduced the prices of lump ore and fines by Rs 200 per tonne each. Iron ore is the key raw material for steel making. Any change in its prices has a direct impact on the rates of steel.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom operator logged a speed of over 1 Gigabit per second during a 5G field trial in Mumbai using Finnish firm Nokia's network gear, according to sources. The company is running a live 5G trial in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel.

Shipping Corporation of India: The disinvestment-bound firm said it has opened the virtual data room for potential bidders. The government is offloading its entire 63.75 per cent stake in the company along with transfer of management control. Virtual data room access will allow the bidders to obtain detailed financial information about the company as well as scrutinise financial liabilities, contracts and other relevant material for making a financial bid.