Stocks in news: Coforge, Indian Oil, JK Tyre, Sintex and more

Indian equity market is likely to open flat today. On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty snapped their two-session winning streak amid a negative trend in global markets. Sensex gave up the 50,000 mark and ended 290 points lower at 49,902. Nifty fell 78 points to 15,030.



Bajaj Finserv was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, M&M, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Bank.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Coforge: Promoter Hulst B V sold 31 lakh equity shares at Rs 3,250.58 per share on BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company reported a profit of Rs 8,781.3 crore in Q4 against Rs 4,916.59 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,63,605.67 crore from Rs 1,46,598.83 crore YoY.

Sintex Industries: The company said that there is severe damage at the factory plant at Jafarabad, Gujarat due to cyclone Tauktae on May 17-18. The expected quantum of loss or damage due to cyclone Tauktae and estimated impact on the production or operations is under the process of determination.

Rajesh Exports: Life Insurance Corporation of India bought over 59.77 lakh equity shares (2.025%) of the company, increasing shareholding to 9.07% from 7.045% earlier.

Kaya: The company reported a loss of Rs 2.37 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of at Rs 14.36 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 89.2 crore from Rs 87.07 crore YoY.

Clariant Chemicals (India): The company reported a profit of Rs 10.97 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 0.45 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 218.84 crore from Rs 169.48 crore YoY.

Westlife Development: SBI Mutual Fund sold 3,34,951 equity shares of the company on May 18 cutting the total stake to 6.38% from 6.6% earlier.

JK Tyre & Industries: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 189.12 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 47.2 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue jumped to Rs 2,927.28 crore from Rs 1,792.56 crore YoY.

TD Power Systems: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 15.37 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 18.81 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 168.34 crore from Rs 151.36 crore YoY.