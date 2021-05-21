Stocks in news: SBI, Apollo Tyres, Axis Bank, Havells India and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open higher today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 127 points, or 0.85 per cent at 15,065. On Thursday, benchmark indices closed lower led by losses in index majors HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid weak global cues. Sensex ended 337.78 points lower at 49,564 and Nifty declined 124 points to 14,906.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

SBI: Share of SBI will be in focus as the lender will announce its Q4 earnings today.

Apollo Tyres: The firm said it has received nod to re-start operations at its manufacturing plant at Perambra in Kerala from May 21. On May 17, the company had informed about the closure of plant till May 23, 2021, pursuant to directives issued by the District Government authority.

Axis Bank: The government fetched around Rs 4,000 crore through the sale of SUUTI's stake in Axis Bank.

Havells India: The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 302.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 177 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,331 crore from Rs 2,216 crore YoY.

HPCL: The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 3,018 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 2,345.6 crore in Q3FY21.Revenue rose to Rs 85,203.55 crore from Rs 77,412.68 crore QoQ.

Den Networks: Broad Street Investments (Singapore) sold 25.10 lakh equity shares in Den Networks at Rs 44.21 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Garware Hi-Tech Films: Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 1.28 lakh equity shares at Rs 755 per share on the BSE, bulk deals data showed.

Eris Lifesciences: UTI Mutual Fund bought 1,52,258 equity shares (0.11% of paid-up equity) of the company via an open market transaction on May 19, raising stake to 5.058% from 4.946% earlier.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company logged a higher consolidated profit of Rs 152.91 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 99.15 crore in Q4FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 1,424.32 crore from Rs 1,137.47 crore YoY.

Union Bank: The lender has raised Rs 1,447 crore through qualified institutions placement. The bank's qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue had opened on May 17 at an issue price of Rs 33.82 per share.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy said its board has approved allotment of 2.36 crore equity shares following conversion of dollar denominated bonds. The board of directors at its meeting held on Thursday approved allotment of 2,36,47,562 equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 2 each on conversion of 2,542 dollar denominated convertible bonds due in 2032, it said in a regulatory filing.