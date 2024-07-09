Stocks in news: Nestle India, Dixon Tech, Jupiter Wagons, Bandhan Bank, Railtel and HFCL

Indian headline indices settled little changed on Monday, falling marginally for the day amid the absence of major triggers. BSE Sensex declined 36.22 points, or 0.05 per cent to end at 79,960.3. The Nifty50 index shed merely 3.30 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 24,320.55 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 09, 2024:



Nestle India: The multinational FMCG major has announced July 16, 2024 as the record date to determine the eligibility for the interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per shares for the financial year 2024-25.



Dixon Technologies: The consumer electricals products company has proposed acquisition of a minority stake in Aditya Infotech Limited in exchange of transfer of shares of AIL Dixon Technologies. It entered into a share subscription and purchase agreement with Aditya Infotech to subscribe 73,05,805 equity shares constituting 6.5 per cent stake.



Jupiter Wagons: The railway wagons manufacturer has set the floor price of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 689.47 per equity share.



Bandhan Bank: The private lender announced that it has launched an array of trade products to facilitate global business transactions. These products are designed to streamline and secure various aspects of global transactions, ensuring smooth operations and greater financial flexibility for businesses.



RailTel Corporation of India: The railway owned firm's board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs 1.85 per share (18.5 per cent of paid-up share capital) for the financial year 2023-24. This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1 per share already paid by the company for the financial year 2023-24.



Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The private lender informed that Reserve Bank of India has conveyed its approval for re-appointment of Govind Singh as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank for a period of three years from September 21, 2024.



HFCL: The telecom infra company's wholly owned subsidiary HFCL BV in the Netherlands, has established a wholly owned subsidiary company namely HFCL UK Limited in the UK. Consequently, HFCL UK Limited has also become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company



Advait Infratech: The IT company's board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, July 11 to consider and evaluate proposals for fund raising of funds up to Rs 25 crore through private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis.