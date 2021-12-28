Stocks in news: Supriya Lifescience, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Paras Defence and more

Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 129 points to 17,249. Benchmark indices staged a smart recovery from day's lows on Monday, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Tech Mahindra. Sensex ended 295.93 points higher at 57,420, rebounding 877 points from the day's low during the session. Nifty closed 82.50 points higher at 17,086.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Supriya Lifescience: The manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients will make its market debut on Tuesday, December 28. The IPO was held from December 16 to December 21.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: The company plans to add over 300 rooms by March to take the overall inventory to 4,500 keys, a company official has said.

HDFC Bank: India's biggest private lender HDFC Bank has joined hands with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to offer its banking services in semi-urban and rural areas. HDFC Bank will cater to over 4.7 crore customers of IPPB, most of which (around 90 per cent) reside in rural areas.

Siemens: A joint venture between Tata Group company TRIL Urban Transport and Siemens arm Siemens Project Ventures will develop metro corridor for Pune Metro under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) route.

Mahindra Logistics: Third-party logistics solution provider Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) has announced its acquisition of Meru today. The company has bought 100 per cent equity share capital of Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, V-Link Fleet Solutions Private Limited and V-Link Automotive Services Private Limited from Meru Travel Solutions Private Limited (MTSPL).

Axis Bank: The private lender said the Reserve Bank of India has cleared the re-designation of Rajiv Anand as its Deputy Managing Director till August 3, 2022. The board in its October 27, 2021, meeting had approved the re-designation of Anand as the Deputy MD.

Paras Defence: Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) has picked Paras Defence as one of the firms for handing over technology of border surveillance systems.

Oil India: Oil India Ltd will set up a plant to manufacture green hydrogen at its Jorhat oilfield in Assam.

Godfrey Phillips India: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India has announced the appointment of Sharad Aggarwal as Chief Executive Officer. Aggarwal (50), who is taking over from Bhisham Wadhera. Aggarwal will report to Godfrey Phillips India President and Managing Director Bina Modi.

Vedanta: The firm said a committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.