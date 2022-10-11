Stocks in news: TCS, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and more

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Monday amid a weak trend in global markets. Sensex declined 200.18 points to end at 57,991.11. During the day, it tumbled 825.61 points or 1.41 per cent to 57,365.68. Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 17,241. IT shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index zooming 255 points to 28,444. Top losers were consumer durables and capital goods stocks with their indices falling 618 pts and 315 pts, respectively.

Earnings Today

Q2 earnings: Delta Corp, GM Breweries, Trident, Texofab, Supreme Infrastructure, Gujarat Hotels and Choksi Imaging are among the firms that will announce Q2 earnings today.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10,465 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, registering an 8.41 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth from Rs 9,653 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Infosys: The IT firm said its board would decide on a proposal for share buyback in its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler maker has bought back over 64 lakh shares from public shareholders for Rs 2,499.97 crore under its share buyback exercise. The company, which had commenced the share buyback on July 4, 2022, said its Buyback Committee at its meeting held on Monday approved the completion and closure of the exercise.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones: The port operator firm has received approvals from NCLT Ahmedabad and NCLT Hyderabad for buying the remaining 58.1 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port (GPL) through the composite scheme of arrangement. With the acquisition of the remaining 58.1 per cent stake, APSEZ will own 100 per cent in GPL.

AU Small Finance Bank: The private lender has re-appointed former head of National Housing Bank (NHB) R V Verma as its non-executive chairman. The appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India Cement: The cement player has inked a pact to offload its entire stake in Springway Mining Private Limited (SMPL) to JSW Cement for a total consideration of Rs 476.87 crore.

Vikas Lifecare: The trading and distribution player, in order to extend its retail footprint at a pan India level, has bought a 30 per cent stake in 'Ardh Sainik Canteens' from its existing shareholders in an all cash deal for a consideration of Rs 15 crore. Vikas Lifecare will own 30 percent stake and the deal is likely to be executed completely by March 28, 2023.

JTL Infra: The company clocked a 56.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 20.27 crore for the September FY23 quarter, backed by strong operating performance. Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew by 14% YoY to Rs 299.9 crore.

Rategain Travel Technologies: Investor Wagner has exited the company by offloading entire 57.04 lakh equity shares or 5.28% shareholding in the company via open market transactions on October 6. However, Nippon Life India Trustee bought additional 4.89% equity in Rategain during December 9, 2021 and October 6, 2022, taking total shareholding to 8.75%.

Triveni Turbine: Nippon Life India Trustee offloaded 2.92 lakh equity shares or 0.09% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company has declined to 2.98%, from 3.07% earlier.

JMC Projects (India): Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has picked an additional 0.02% stake in the company through open market transactions on October 6. With this, its shareholding in the company rose to 5%, up from 4.98% earlier.

PG Electroplast: Avestha Fund Management LLP bought 1.42 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,046.79 per share.