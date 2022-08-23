Stocks in news: TCS, Tata Power, Bank of India, NTPC and more

Stocks to watch out for today: The Indian market fell for the second straight session on Monday hit by negative global cues ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. Sensex slipped 872 pts to 58,773 and Nifty closed 267 pts lower at 17,490. Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Wipro were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.5 per cent. ITC and Nestle India were the only Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.64 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT firm has won a contract for an undisclosed sum from Africa's Absa Corporate and Investment Bank. It will be helping transform the bank's investor services operations across Africa and enhance the customer experience.

Tata Power: An arm of Tata Group's utility firm has tied up with Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) to set up 1,000 green energy enterprises in the country.

RBL Bank: The private lender's board has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore to fund the lender's business growth. The fund raising will be subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Gillette India: The shaving product maker logged over two-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 67.59 crore during the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022 against a profit of Rs 27.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Bank of India: The state-run lender announced a tie-up with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on the green finance front. The two entities will work together on co-lending, co-origination and loan syndication in renewable energy segment.

TVS Electronics: The hardware and equipment firm executed business transfer agreement with GTID Solutions Development for acquiring their business and intellectual property rights for Rs 2.25 crore. With this agreement, TVS enters into mobile POS software solutions and authentication solutions space.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain company has signed a license agreement for a 65 room hotel at Hubli, Karnataka under its brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by May, 2023.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned lender said it will raise Rs 2,500 crore from bonds to fund business growth. The Capital Raising Committee of the bank approved issuance of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds in single or multiple tranches.

NTPC: The state owned power generation giant has declared first part capacity of 10 MW out of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV project at Gandhar, Gujarat, on commercial operation. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 55099 MW.

LIC Housing Finance: The firm following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s recent decision to hike the policy repo rate in its August 2022 policy, announced 50 basis points or 0.50 per cent increase in lending rates, with effect from Monday, August 22.