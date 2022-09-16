Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Indian Hotels, PVR, SBI Cards and more

Benchmark indices plunged for the second straight session on Thursday led by a fall in IT stocks. Sensex fell 412.96 points to close at 59,934 and Nifty declined 126.35 points to settle at 17,877. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.13 per cent. Maruti, PowerGrid and NTPC were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.23 per cent.

Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Tata Power, Adani Ports to be in focus

UPL: The agro-chemical firm has acquired 26 per cent stake in renewable energy firm Clean Max Kratos Pvt Ltd. The company, which is into solar/wind power generation, is yet to commence operations.

PVR: Three entities have offloaded 40.45 lakh shares of the multiplex operator worth Rs 759.14 crore through open market transactions. Plenty Private Equity Fund I sold 10,76,259 shares at an average price of Rs 1,887.04 and Gray Birch Investment sold 22,06,743 shares at Rs 1,871.18 apiece.

Adani Ports and SEZ: Adani Ports will enhance Haldia Dock's capacity in Bengal as its subsidiary HDC Bulk Terminal has inked concession agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, for mechanization of Berth no. 2 at Haldia port.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The credit card firm has raised Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis by allotting 5,000 fixed rate, unsecured, taxable and redeemable bonds, in the nature of non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore. The tenure of the bonds is three years and is set to mature on September 15, 2025.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group's hotel operator inked a 129-room Vivanta hotel in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in management contract with Marvelous Infraestate. Located in SIDCUL (State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited), Haridwar, the existing hotel will be rebranded to Vivanta post upgradation.

Ester Industries: The packaging firm has completed sale of engineering plastics business to Radici Plastics India. Ester in May 2022 inked a definitive agreement to sell the said business for Rs 289.33 crore.

Trigyn Technologies: The subsidiary of the IT and software player has received an enterprise task order agreement for providing citywide systems integration services, Class I, from the City of New York (City), Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications. The order is for six years.

Sampre Nutrition: Mauritius-based Eriska Investment Fund has bought 50,000 equity shares in the confectionary and candy maker at an average price of Rs 101 apiece, amounting to Rs 50.5 lakh.

Tata Metaliks: The metal player started expansion work of ductile iron pipe inaugurated worth Rs 600-crore expansion project of Tata Metaliks' ductile iron pipe plant in Kharagpur. The new plant will help the company expand its product range and enhance its presence in the fast-growing water infrastructure space.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender closed the qualified institutional placement through which it raised Rs 475 crore by issuing over 22.6 crore shares. The SFB issued a total of 22,61,90,476 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 21 per piece. The Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue had opened on September 12.

Indo Borax & Chemicals: The commodity chemicals company said the board of directors proposed to install a new plant at existing plant location at Pithampur for manufacturing of boric acid derivatives and related products. The project will be funded by internal accruals.