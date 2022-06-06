Stocks in news: Vedanta, Adani Transmission, TVS Motor, SJVN and more

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 53 points to 16,535. Benchmark indices ended lower due to fag-end sell-off on Friday amid positive global cues. Sensex fell 49 points to 55,769 and Nifty ended 43 points lower at 16,584. During the day, Sensex hit a high of 56,432.65 and a low of 55,719.36.



UltraTech Cement, Maruti, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and M&M were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.49 per cent.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Wipro, TCS and Hindustan Unilever Limited were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.02 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in focus today.

Vedanta: The miner said a committee of directors has cleared raising up to Rs 4,089 crore via debentures on a private placement basis. The firm will issue 40,890 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each.

Veeram Securities: The gems and jewellery seller said that Nomura Singapore ODI, a global financial services group, has made an investment of 1,50,000 shares in the company. Also, Resonance Opportunities Fund Mauritius have made an investment of 1,03,000 shares.

Savita Oil Technologies: The lubricants company said the board on June 21 will consider the sub-division of equity shares of the company.

Valiant Organics: The specialty chemicals company informed bourses about an incident of blast in reactor in chlorination section of its plant at GIDC, Sarigam, Gujarat. The incident occurred on June 3.

SJVN: The power producer will invest over Rs 1,000 crore to establish three renewable energy projects in Uttar Pradesh. The company's CMD Nand Lal Sharma said two solar projects with a capacity of 75 MW each will be set up at villages Parasan and Gurha in district Jalaun.

Poonawala Fincorp: Market regulator Sebi has revoked the securities market ban imposed on Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director of Poonawalla Finance, in a case pertaining to alleged insider trading activities in the shares of the leading NBFC.

Adani Transmission: The firm has inked a share purchase agreement with Essar Power to buy its 100 per cent stake in Essar Power Transmission Company (EPTCL). The acquisition is in line with the company's value added growth strategy through organic as well as inorganic growth opportunities. The acquisition cost is Rs 1,913 crore.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor is in advanced talks to raise Rs 4,000-5,000 crore from private equity firms to fund the expansion plan of the group's newly formed electric mobility arm.

RattanIndia Enterprises: The company logged a consolidated profit of Rs 565 cr for 4th Quarter FY22.