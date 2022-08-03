Stocks in news: Zomato, RIL, Adani Green, ITC, Axis Bank and more

Market closed marginally higher in a volatile session on Tuesday amid gains in auto, banking and consumer durables stocks. Sensex closed 20.86 points higher at 58,136. Nifty ended at 17,345.45, up 5.40 points.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 ended in the red. IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid were the top gainers, rising up to 2.59 per cent.

Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the biggest Sensex losers, falling up to 1.63 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Godrej Consumer Products, InterGlobe Aviation, PI Industries, Gujarat Gas, Vodafone Idea, Lupin, Aditya Birla Capital, Devyani International are among the key firms set to report their June quarter earnings today.

Zomato: Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake in Zomato via $373 mn block deal, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The offer size of 612 million shares worth $373 million is based on the lower end of a Rs 48-54 range set for the block deal.

ONGC, Vedanta, RIL: The tax on domestically produced crude oil was hiked to Rs 17,750 per tonne from Rs 17,000.

Axis Bank: The private lender will acquire over 5 per cent stake in fintech platform CredAble for Rs 55 crore.

Adani Green Energy: The firm reported a fall of over 2 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 214 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23.

ITC: The group said it has exited lifestyle retailing business following a strategic review of the business portfolio. The company entered the lifestyle retailing business more than two decades ago under the Wills Lifestyle brand.

Bosch: The auto components firm reported a 28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 334 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 260 crore in the same quarter of last financial year.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drug maker said the US health regulator USFDA has issued Form 483 with three observations after inspecting its manufacturing facility at Pydibhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Voltas: The air conditioning and engineering services provider logged a decline of 10.47 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 109.62 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. against a net profit of Rs 122.44 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal.

Wheels India: The manufacturer of wheels for trucks, agricultural tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment logged a net profit at Rs 10.7 crore for the June 2022 quarter against a net profit of Rs 10.1 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

Jubilant Pharmova: The USFDA has issued six observations to the drug maker's solid dosage manufacturing facility at the Roorkee plant. The USFDA concluded an audit of this facility of Jubilant Generics, a subsidiary of its wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma.