Stocks to watch out for today: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Max Healthcare, Cipla and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Friday. Sensex rose 304 points to end the session at 69,825 and Nifty gained 68 points to settle at 20,969.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors said that it would raise the price of its commercial vehicles effective January 1, 2024 by up to 3 percent. The price rise is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs, and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, the automaker said.

HCL Tech

IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has opened its new Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Iasi, Romania. The centre has expanded HCLTech's presence in Romania and underscored its commitment to the country as part of its nearshore strategy to serve global clients.

Max Healthcare

Private healthcare provider Max Healthcare Institute has announced the execution of a binding Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for buying 100 percent stake in Starlit Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd. (Starlit) for an enterprise value of Rs 940 crore.

Cipla

Drug major Cipla on Sunday said its subsidiary is voluntarily recalling one lot of medication in the US due to seal integrity issues. InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Vigabatrin for Oral Solution, USP (500 mg), at the consumer level due to seal integrity issues, allowing for powder leakage from the pouch, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Fedbank Financial Services and SpiceJet

Shares of these two companies will be tracked as their boards will meet on December 11 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2023.

Sudev Industries

Shares of Sudev Industries will trade ex-split from December 11 The board announced stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

Torrent Power

The Amendment Agreement to the Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement (SSSA) was inked among Torrent Power, its subsidiary Torrent Saurya Urja 3 (TSU3PL), and Automotive Axles. They signed an agreement for offtaking additional quantum of 4 MWp solar power electricity generated from the project of TSU3PL to the production unit of Automotive Axles at Mysore, Karnataka, by Automotive Axles.

Zomato

SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund owned by Japan's Softbank, has exited the food delivery giant by selling the remaining 9.35 crore equity shares via open market transactions.

Steel Exchange India

Shares of Steel Exchange India will be in focus on December 11 as the company will hold an extraordinary general meeting.

Bank of India

The public sector lender announced closure of its QIP (qualified institutions placement) and raised Rs 4,500 crore at an issue price of Rs 100.2 per share, a 4.95 percent discount to the floor price of Rs 105.42 per share.

Lloyds Metals and Energy

The company’s board has cleared an expansion of iron ore mining capacity up to 55 million tonnes per year, and establishment of 45 million tonnes per annum Banded Hematite Quartzite (BHQ) Beneficiation plant at Gadchiroli district.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial

The microfinance company said a meeting of the Management Committee of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on December 13 to consider the issue and offer of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Amrapali Fincap

Hasmukh Arvindbhai has resigned as Managing Director of the company with effect from December 8. Hasmukh resigned due to personal and unavoidable circumstances.