Stock in news: HDFC, Maruti, SBI Cards, Panacea Biotec, HDFC Bank, Marico, Adani Ports, YES Bank

The Indian stock markets, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to continue losing streak on Tuesday, tracking weak cues from Asian markets and flat trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, shares of HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Cards, Panacea Biotec, Marico, Sobha, JSPL, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Bank of India, will be in focus on Tuesday's trading session.

HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC to acquire a 9.90 per cent stake in Kerala-based infrastructure fund management company KIFML. In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said it has invested in 3,88,303 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Limited representing 9.90 per cent of its share capital issued on a private placement basis.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said its total production in March 2021 increased significantly to 1,72,433 units over the same month last year. The auto major had produced a total of 92,540 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender said that its advances rose by 13.9 per cent to approximately Rs 11,320 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to over Rs 9,937 billion in the year ago period. On the sequential basis, its advances grew by around 4.6 per cent over Rs 10,823 billion as of December 31, 2020.

SBI Cards: SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) has appointed former MD and CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari as a nominee director on its board with immediate effect.

Bank of India: Bank of India has convened an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders for seeking nod to the allotment of preferential shares to the government for Rs 3,000 crore.

Cadila Healthcare: The drug maker has filed application to seek nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for the repurposing of hepatitis drug PegiHep in hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Marico: FMCG major has updated its overall summary of the operating performance and demand trends for March quarter. India business reported double-digit volume growth. The company, however, maintained caution amid recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Panacea Biotec: The drug maker has inked pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce 100 million doses per year of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Bharti Airtel, Apollo: Bharti Airtel has entered into partnership with health app Apollo 24/7 to offer a wide range of e-healthcare services to its customers as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits.

Adani Port: The company has inked pact with Vishwa Samudra Holdings Pvt. Ltd, to acquire 25 per cent stake of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd (Krishnapatnam Port) for Rs 2,800 crore.

YES Bank: The private lender has released its Q4 business update on Monday. YES Bank's loans & advances grew marginally by 0.8 per cent to Rs 172,850 crore as of March 31, 2021, against Rs 171,443 crore in the year ago period. On the quarter-on-quarter basis, it rose by 1.8 per cent from Rs 169,721 as of December 31, 2020.