Stocks in news: Airtel, Bajaj Consumer Care, Adani Transmission, Bandhan Bank, Hero MotoCorp

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals among others.

Bharti Airtel: The company posted consolidated Q3 net profit of Rs 853.6 crore, driven by exceptional gains. The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 166 for the quarter. The Board has approved raising funds up to Rs 7,500 crore via NCDs in one or more tranches.

Future group stocks: SEBI barred Future Group Chief Executive Officer Kishore Biyani and others from accessing securities market for a period of one year.

Bajaj Consumer Care: December quarter total stansalone revenue at Rs 247.26 crore against Rs 211.48 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 58.23 crore against Rs 50.08 crore YoY.

Adani Transmission: Kaushal G Shah resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 02, 2021.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India.

Bandhan Bank: The bank has appointed Arvind Singla as head of operations & technology.

Prince Pipes and Fittings: Company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 549 crore, up 39% YoY. PAT at Rs 67 crore grew 175% YoY.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Prakash Chandra Bisht has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 15, 2021.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: December quarter sales rose 19% YoY to Rs 1,018 crore. PAT rose 84% YoY to Rs 251 crore.

VIP Industries: December quarter income at Rs 243 crore against Rs 108 crore QoQ. Reported a loss of Rs 7 crore against a loss of Rs 35 crore QoQ.

Apollo Tyres: Total income at Rs 5,217.42 crore against Rs 4,417.53 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 443.81 crore against Rs 173.86 crore YoY.

Earnings Today: State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals, Chambal Fertilisers, Container Corporation, Gillette India, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Properties, HPCL, Honeywell Automation India, ICRA, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant Industries, Kalpataru Power Transmission, NTPC, REC, Sonata Software, Strides Pharma Science, Tata Power, Trent, Whirlpool of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, are scheduled to report Q3 earnings today.