Share Market News Live: Sensex slips 150 points, Nifty at 14,760; ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 4: Market indices turned volatile after 3 sessions of sharp gains on Thursday, and traded range bound, amid positive global equities. Sensex rose 40 points higher at 50, 295 and Nifty gained by 17 points to 14,807. Meanwhile, quarterly earnings announcements by State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals will also set the tone for the stock market today. Sensex and Nifty were trading near lifetime highs of 50,332 and 14,826 during today's session. Yesterday, Sensex ended 458 points higher at 50,225 and Nifty gained 142 points to 14,789.On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty hit record highs of 50,526 and 14,868.

11. 52 AM:Stocks to watch today on February 4

Airtel, Bajaj Consumer Care, Adani Transmission, Bandhan Bank, Hero MotoCorp among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

11. 46 AM: Global markets today

Geojit Financial said in ite note today," Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mostly lower on Thursday following another positive session overnight for the S&P 500 stateside.

In US, the Dow and S&P 500 rose slightly on Wednesday, registering a third straight session of gains, with Alphabet Inc's shares hitting a record high following its strong quarterly results.

The House passed a budget resolution Wednesday, a key step as Democrats push toward a vote on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Approval of the measure allows Congress to move forward with reconciliation, through which Democrats can pass an aid bill without Republican support. The Senate is expected to approve a resolution later this week."

11. 35 AM: FII action on Wednesday

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,520.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 399.74 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 February, provisional data showed.

11. 22 AM: Apollo Tyres share rises 12%

Apollo Tyres share rose to a fresh 52-week high in early trade after the firm reported posted over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for quarter ended December 2020.

The stock opened with a gain of 4.84% at Rs 228.30 against previous close of Rs 227.30. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 254.85, rising 12.12% on BSE.

Apollo Tyres share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 54.8% in one year and risen 40.41% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the share has climbed 32.56%. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 16,185 crore on BSE.

11. 15AM: Global markets today

Asian markets are trading slightly down as investors looked to take profits after the recent runup. Australia's exports rose 3% MoM.

US markets saw profit booking from recent highs even as Amazon and Google reported healthy quarterly earnings.

Energy shares helped markets in not giving up much ground European markets closed higher as positivity in terms of better quarterly earnings helped. Amazon and Alphabet came out with strong earnings numbers. Italy to remain in focus.

11.07 AM: Market outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty has become a tad nervous as it is en route to the next psychological level of 15000. It is taking a bit of a breather. The trend continues to remain bullish and we should be able to achieve 15000 during the course of this month. A buy on dips approach would be advisable. We have a support range between 14200-14400 and as long as that is holding strong, we can safely accumulate long positions in this market.

10. 59 AM: Tata consumer Products outlook

JMFL said in its note,"TCPL's Dec-Q report was a mixed bag with strong revenue performance but flowthrough was impacted by (much) higher-than-expected tea-price inflation and also quite a steep increase in domestic ad-spends. Notwithstanding that, the company still delivered a double-digit growth in overall EBITDA even though domestic beverages EBIT declined by more than one-third - approach on price-hikes has been more calibrated given that the very sharp tea-price inflation is seen to be transient; such a strategy is also helping TCPL drive strong volume and share gains. One interesting development is the acquisition of 'Soulfull' breakfast cereals and millets-based snacks brand for a consideration of INR1.56bn plus earnout - price works out to c.4x FY20 sales but Soulfull can undoubtedly be a much bigger brand in TCPL's hands, just by virtue of its distribution reach alone. This could also be the start of TCPL's packaged foods journey beyond the bare staples space. Execution would be critical. Stock is expensive based on near-term forecasts; narratives would need to be decisively converted into tangible earnings for valuation multiples to sustain, in our view."

10. 40 AM: LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) Q3 outlook

Geojit Financial Services said," In Q3FY21, Net Interest Margin (NIM) contracted ~6bps YoY to 2.36%. Net Profit grew 21.7% YoY to Rs. 727cr, owing to decline in provisions and increase in net interest income. The improvement in economy supported by reduction in provisions, stamp duty, home loan rate, and closure of PMAY in March 2021 will boost the demand in real estate sector. Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs. 515 based on rolled over multiple of 1x FY23E BVPS."

10. 33 AM: Nifty Tech View

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said,"Index has witnessed a fresh breakout above 14753 which was a previous swing high and closed a day at 14790 with gains of one percent forming a Doji sort of candle pattern on the daily chart. Again index has shifted its base to 14700-14600 zone if managed to sustain above-said levels buy on dip structure will be intact with keeping stop out level below 14600 zone and if current levels are held then the index is good to touch 15k mark soon which is immediate & strong hurdle on the higher side"

10. 22 AM: Mrs. Bector stock outlook

Keshav Lahoti- Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"Mrs. Bector Food Specialities are one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India. Company manufactures and markets a range of the biscuits such as cookies, creams, crackers, digestives and glucose under our flagship brand Mrs. Bectors Cremica. Stock has corrected 33% in the last 1 month due to high valuation. We believe now stock is available at reasonable valuation. It is one of the leading brands in biscuits and bakery businesses in North India. Also, Company is the leading exporter of biscuits. For the next few years, we expect the domestic biscuit and bakery market to grow by 9% due to urbanization, increase in disposable income, favorable government policy. On the other hand, the institutional Indian bakery industry is expected to grow by 20% due to increasing market share of QSR chain. We think the company should be able to grow in line with the industry managed by the promoters having more than 25 years of sector knowledge. We advise investors to buy Mrs Bectors."

10. 12 AM: Nifty outlook

Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking-said,"Market hits new high after three consecutive rallies after growth oriented budget delivered by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. All the sectors except Realty, Media and FMCG closed in green. We believe the market has factored in positive announcements made in the budget after three consecutive days of rallies. Future Retail lost 5 percent (lower circuit) after a court blocked Future Group's sale of assets to Reliance Industries. Bharti Airtel rose about 1.6% ahead of its earnings release. Global cues were supportive: Nasdaq futures was up by 0.6%, Dow Futures and FTSE were flat. We expect the market to continue with its bull run to hit fresh high, although we expect some correction after each rally. We advise investors to use correction in the market as an opportunity to buy.

10.00 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"The market has got a renewed focus on segments which are likely to be mostly benefited by a sustainable revamp in the domestic economy. The broader market is outrunning the benchmark with Pharma, Infra and PSU banks as the imminent leaders. Positive quarterly earnings is leading to a large upgrade in earnings forecast, which is also acting as a key tailwind in the rally"

9. 50 AM: Tata Motors - buy rating

Geojit Financial Services said,"With the help of several cost cutting initiatives, margins improved significantly in Q3FY21. EBITDA Margin up by 540 bps YoY and EBIT margin up by 450 bps YoY. As supply chain issues in various markets get resolved, we expect JLR revenues to pick up gradually. Also, vaccination drive progress in India enabling re-opening of schools, offices could increase demand for commercial vehicles adding to overall demand. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 372 based on SOTP valuation methodology."

9. 47 AM: Market outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets extended the momentum for yet another session and gained nearly a percent. After the initial hiccups, the benchmark gradually inched higher and made a new record high as well. Upbeat global cues combined with decent quarterly earnings from companies supported the rally. Consequently, the Nifty ended at 14,790 levels, higher by 1%. Amongst the broader markets midcap and smallcap outperformed and ended in the range of 1.4-1.5%. Except FMCG and realty, all the other sectoral indices ended in the green.

The budget has completely turned the market mood and the ongoing earnings season has also been decent so far. We reiterate our bullish view on markets and suggest continuing with the buy on dips approach."

9. 31 AM: Hawkins Cookers 3QFY21 outlook

Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said," For 3QFY21, Hawkins Cookers Ltd's (HCL) top-line grew by 20% yoy to Rs231cr on back of improvement in demand. On the operating front, the company reported margins contraction (down 217bps yoy) mainly due to higher operating expenses. On the bottom-line front, HCL reported growth of 8% yoy to Rs24cr. Going forward, we expect healthy revenue growth on the back of new product launches, strong brand name and wide distribution network. Hence, we are positive on stock with buy rating."

9. 22 AM: Morning view on the market

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said," The party continues on Dalal Street with FPI flows remaining robust. Even though the rise in the dollar index and crude are dampeners, they are unlikely to impact the positivity generated by a growth-oriented Budget and the flow of impressive corporate results. The bulk of the FII money are flowing into large-cap bluechips, particularly financials. Now there is more value in mid-small-caps and results from the segment too have been good. Both Sensex & Nifty are now around 93 % up from their 2020 March lows. A raging Bull market can pleasantly surprise even the incorrigible optimists."

9. 10 AM: Bharti Airtel Q3 outlook

Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said," Bharti Airtel posts the highest ever consolidated quarterly revenues of Rs 26,518 crore- up 24.2% YoY. India business witnessed highest ever quarterly revenues of Rs 19,007 crore -up 25.1% YoY. Mobile services India revenues up 32.4% YoY led by improving realizations coupled with strong customer additions. Consolidated EBITDA at Rs 12,178 crore; EBITDA margin at 45.9% - improvement of 464 bps YoY. Consolidated Net income (after Exceptional items) at Rs 854 crore. Mobile ARPU at Rs 166 vs Rs 135 in Q3'20, Rs 162 in Q2FY21. Overall, numbers were above street expectation in all the fronts.

We are bullish on Bharti Airtel as the company's ARPU is increasing and for the last few months, it is adding the highest number of subscribers in the industry. In the upcoming years, Company will gain market share. We expect re-rating in the multiples for the Company and expect the stock to make fresh highs. "

9.00 AM: Brookfield REIT IPO subscribed 15% on Day 1

The initial public offer (IPO) of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (REIT) started on a slow note, with only 15 per cent of the issue being subscribed on the first day. The Rs 3,800 crore IPO received bids for 1,15,12,600 shares against the issue size of 7,62,78,200 units, as per the exchange data.

8.50 AM: Results today

State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals, Chambal Fertilisers, Container Corporation, Gillette India, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Properties, HPCL, Honeywell Automation India, ICRA, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant Industries, Kalpataru Power Transmission, NTPC, REC, Sonata Software, Strides Pharma Science, Tata Power, Trent, Whirlpool of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, etc.

8. 45 AM: Closing on Wednesday

Extending gains for the third session after Union Budget 2021, Sensex ended 458 points higher at 50,225 and Nifty gained 142 points to 14,789.Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time highs in early trade as investors were enthused by a Budget aimed at economic recovery amid Covid -19 crisis. Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs of 50,526 and 14,868 during today's session. Earlier, Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs of 50,184 and 14,753, on January 21.