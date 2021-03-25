Stock in news: Craftsman, Laxmi Organic, Adani Green, Cadila, TVS Motors, Bank of India, Jubilant FoodWorks

The Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open flat to higher on Thursday, tracking weak global cues and firm trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, Shares of Craftsman Automation, Anupam Rasayan, Laxmi Organic Industries, Adani Green, Cadila, TVS Motors, Bank of India, Jubilant FoodWorks will be in focus in Thursday's trading session.

Also read: Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty seen opening flat; Craftsman Automation, Laxmi Organic listing eyed

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus.

Craftsman Automation: Shares of Craftsman Automation will stock market debut today. The Rs 824-crore IPO of the auto component maker had received a muted response from investors with a 3.82 times subscription. The issue was sold in the price range of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share between March 15-17, 2021.

Anupam Rasayan: Anupam Rasayan shares listed at a discount of 6% to its IPO issue price today. The share of the speciality chemical company opened at Rs 520, 6.3% lower against issue price of Rs 555 on NSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,208 crore. On BSE, the share opened at Rs 534.70 against issue price of Rs 555, discount of 3.65%.

Laxmi Organic Industries: Laxmi Organic Industries shares will be listed on BSE and NSE today. The specialty chemicals manufacturer's Rs 660 crore IPO was subscribed 107 times. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 129-130 per share.

Adani Green: Adani Green Energy has said that it will buy 75 megawatt (MW) operating solar projects in Telangana from Sterling & Wilson Private Ltd for Rs 446 crore. The market capitalisation (market-cap) of the company has crossed Rs 2-trillion mark on the BSE.

Cadila Healthcare: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has significantly reduced the price of its generic version of Remdesivir, which the company sells under the brand name 'Remdac', to Rs 899 for a 100 mg vial. The company had launched Remdac in August 2020 at Rs 2,800 per 100 mg lyophilized injection in the country. In a separate development, its subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. has reached a settlement with US-based firm Celgene Corp. over patents for the anti-cancer drug Revlimid.

Adani Group: Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL) has secured a Rs 1,039.90 crore highway project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Telangana.

TVS Motors: The company's board has announced a second interim dividend, for the current financial year, at the rate of Rs 1.40 per share (140%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Rs 1 each fully paid up.

Bank of India: The PSU Bank plans to raise up to Rs 750 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. The bidding for the bonds will start on 26 March and end on 30 March.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc (RBI), to introduce American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants 'Popeyes', to India.

Canara Bank: The bank is going to organize an auction of 2,000 borrower properties in its possession on Friday.

JSW Energy: Sajjan Jindal-led firm is planning to raise up to $1 billion in a maiden dollar bond sale.