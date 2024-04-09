scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Sula Vineyards shares in focus today as firm clocks highest revenue in Q4, FY24

Feedback

Sula Vineyards shares in focus today as firm clocks highest revenue in Q4, FY24

Sula Vineyards shares ended 0.86% lower at Rs 555.60 against the previous close of Rs 560.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4689.24 crore.

Sula Vineyards shares stand higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 50 day moving averages. Sula Vineyards shares stand higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 50 day moving averages.
SUMMARY
  • In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 51.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.
  • The company's premium brands also performed well, logging a 15 percent YoY growth during the reported quarter and year
  • A total of 0.40 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.23 crore on BSE.

Shares of wine producer Sula Vineyards Ltd are in news today after the firm reported its highest-ever revenue in the March quarter and the financial year 2023-24, growing at 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) during both periods .

Sula Vineyards shares ended 0.86% lower at Rs 555.60 against the previous close of Rs 560.40 on BSE. A total of 0.40 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.23 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4689.24 crore.

Related Articles

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 51.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 50 day moving averages.

The company’s premium brands also performed well, logging a 15 percent YoY growth during the reported quarter and year. Moreover, the wine tourism segment clocked a growth of 31 percent YoY in Q4 compared to the year-ago period, the wine maker said.

Sula’s chief executive officer Rajeev Samant said, “Our focus on premiumization continues to deliver results and we are pleased to announce yet another quarter of double-digit growth in our Elite and Premium Own Brands."

He further said, “Our world-renowned wine tourism business has had a strong quarter with a growth of 31 percent YoY in Q4.”

The company also achieved its highest-ever annual footfall of over 400,000 wine adventurers and announced that it has “some exciting expansion plans on the anvil”.

Sula Vineyards Ltd is a producer and seller of wine. It distributes wines under a bouquet of popular brands including RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera, and Dia. The company's business is broadly classified under two categories namely the production of wine, the import of wines and spirits, and the distribution of wines and spirits and the sale of services from ownership and operation of wine tourism venues, including vineyard resorts and tasting rooms.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 09, 2024, 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Sula Vineyards Ltd
Sula Vineyards Ltd