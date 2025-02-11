Suzlon Energy shares fall for fifth session; should you sell on rise?

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed lower for the fifth straight session on Tuesday amid a correction in the broader market. The stock hit the Rs 50 mark in the afternoon session, slumping 4.6% to Rs 50.32 on BSE today. Later, the stock ended 1.44% lower at Rs 51.99 on BSE. With today's correction, the stock is down 32.11% in six months and fallen 20.43% in 2025. The stock is amid a short-term correction, leaving investors guessing whether they should buy, sell or hold the energy stock. Market cap of the multibagger stock fell to Rs 70,953 crore in the current session. However, Suzlon Energy shares have climbed 9.73% in a year and gained 469% in two years.

The energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 45.49 crore as 88.46 lakh shares changed hands on BSE in today’s session.

At the current level, Suzlon Energy shares are down 39.57% from the 52-week high of Rs 86.04 reached on September 12, 2024. The renewable energy stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 35.49 on March 14, 2024.

Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading lower than its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Jigar S Patel, manager at Anand Rathi Securities said, "The price action remains below the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a bearish trend. Recently, it faced strong resistance near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), reinforcing weakness. Additionally, the price is trading below the S3 Camarilla pivot, signalling further downside potential. These technical factors suggest that any upward bounce could be an opportunity to exit positions, as sustained upside looks uncertain. Given the prevailing bearish structure, long positions should be avoided until a clear reversal signal emerges. Traders should focus on risk management and wait for a confirmed trend shift before considering fresh buying opportunities."

Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst, Choice Broking said, "Suzlon is currently trading around the Rs 53 level after facing significant selling pressure from its recent highs. The stock has witnessed a throwback from higher levels and is now consolidating near its demand zones. Despite this, Suzlon needs to demonstrate a clear reversal signal before any potential upward movement can be anticipated. Until such a sign emerges, the stock may continue to trade under pressure. Technically, Suzlon is trading below its key moving averages across short-term (20-day), medium-term (50-day), and long-term (200-day) EMAs, indicating persistent weakness at higher levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near 38.9, approaching the oversold territory, suggesting a possible technical bounce if the stock shows any sign of reversal. However, a lack of confirmation keeps the stock vulnerable to further downside pressure."

"If Suzlon manages to sustain above the 60 level, it could regain positive momentum and resume its upward trajectory. A breakout above this resistance zone with strong volume confirmation could drive the stock toward higher price levels. Until then, the stock’s price action remains under watch for further clarity. Investors holding Suzlon should maintain a strict stop-loss at 50 on a closing basis to manage downside risk effectively. Those considering fresh buying opportunities should wait for a definitive reversal signal or a sustainable breakout above Rs 60 before entering new positions," said Matalia.

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered independent analyst says, "Suzlon Energy stock price is bearish on the daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 55.08. A daily close below the support of Rs 52 could lead to a target of Rs 47.8 in the near term."

Morgan Stanley maintained its 'overweight' stance on the multibagger stock with a price target of Rs 71 per share. The brokerage said the company sees wind industry constraints around land acquisition to improve from FY26.

Suzlon's fresh capex of Rs 350-400 crore for new blade manufacturing lines in MP and Rajasthan also made the brokerage positive on stock. Morgan Stanley said large order book (5.5GW) of Suzlon Energy is expected to be executed in Q4FY25 and FY26.

JM Financial assigned a buy call while suggesting a target price of Rs 80 on the Suzlon Energy stock.

"With a strong order book, augmented manufacturing capacity, enhanced operational readiness - bolstered by new leadership at business groups and supply chain improvements and sufficient working capital, we believe that the company is well-positioned for considerable performance growth in the future," JM Financial said.

Suzlon Energy reported a 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). Profit rose to Rs 388 crore in the last quarter against Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 91 per cent to Rs 2,969 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 1,553 crore in the corresponding period last year.